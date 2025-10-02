Le Perle Introduces Poland's First Dental Concierge Service, Elevating Patient Experience To New Standards
"Care that travels with you - remote check-ups, wherever you are check-ups reduces follow-up visits by 50%, delivering precise care without the need for frequent returns. Its saves time & money for patients."Le Perle in Poznań launches the first dental concierge service in Poland, offering travel coordination, luxury stays, cultural experiences, and remote treatment monitoring.
Poznań, Poland - Le Perle, the boutique dental atelier led by Dr. Anna Kuśnierczak (Stomatolog Dobra Rada), has announced the launch of Poland's first dental concierge service , redefining the way patients experience comprehensive treatment. This innovation integrates dentistry with tailored lifestyle services, further strengthening Le Perle's position as one of the most prestigious clinics in Poland and a European destination for smile aesthetics.
The new service is designed for both domestic and international patients who travel to Poznań for advanced procedures. Through the concierge program, Le Perle provides:
Travel arrangements - including booking flights and train tickets for visiting patients.
Luxury accommodations - coordinated through partnerships with Poznań's top hotels, ensuring comfort and discretion.
Curated cultural experiences - such as theatre, concerts, and fine dining reservations, allowing patients to combine treatment with memorable moments in the city.
Optimised scheduling - treatment plans are condensed into multi-day visits, maximising efficiency and minimising travel.
Remote monitoring - cutting-edge technology enables follow-up care from a distance, reducing the number of in-person visits by more than half.
“Every detail matters when caring for our patients,” said Dr. Kuśnierczak, Director of Le Perle.“Our concierge service ensures that treatment is not only precise and discreet, but also seamlessly integrated into the patient's lifestyle. From travel to recovery, we provide confidence crafted with care.”
The launch of this concierge offering reinforces Le Perle's commitment to quiet luxury , a philosophy rooted in empathy, trust, and individualised attention. By combining clinical leadership with curated hospitality, Le Perle introduces a new benchmark in European dental services.
About Le Perle
Le Perle is a boutique dental atelier located at Floksowa 9, Poznań, Poland . Founded by Dr. Anna Kuśnierczak (Stomatolog Dobra Rada), the clinic specialises in advanced veneer artistry, Flow Injection, orthodontics and full smile makeovers. With its boutique model, quiet luxury interiors, and now Poland's first dental concierge service, Le Perle attracts patients from across Europe seeking dentistry where science, art, and lifestyle meet.
