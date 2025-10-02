Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Defense Minister Attends Seminar On Military Operations


2025-10-02 10:05:12
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- In presence of the Minister of Defense Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, a seminar themed "the environment of future operations" was held on Thursday at Mubarak Al-Abdullah Joint Staff and Command College.
The Ministry of Defense said in a statement the seminar, ran by Staff Colonel Sabah Mohammad Al-Sabah, was addressed by the senior researcher at the British Royal Academy, Dr. John Watling.
It tackled various strategic issues related to challenges on the theater of military operations, early readiness to cope with modern-time and forecast threats that warrant integration among the various military ranks.
Dr. Watling shed light on lessons learned from the current operating threatens from around the world, how to employ these lessons in overhauling the modern military doctrines, in addition to examining international guidelines in the realms of defense technologies, artificial intelligence, non-conventional wars and their impact on the theater of operations.
The minister of defense Sheikh Abdullah lauded the topics and ideas that were addressed during the gathering. (end)
