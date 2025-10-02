Data Center Renovation Market Size To Hit USD 73.83 Billion By 2032 Surging Improvement In The Energy Efficiency Is Propelling Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Over time, the data center renovation market has witnessed a sharp increase in energy efficiency as a result of enterprises seeking to increase processing capacity, security, and energy efficiency. Austin, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Data Center Renovation Market size was valued at USD 21.99 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 73.83 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 16.17% during 2025-2032. The increasing emphasis on sustainability across a range of industries is increasing product demand by altering the data center refurbishment market's equipment procurement pattern. Businesses can reduce operating expenses and their carbon footprints by using energy-efficient technologies. Advanced cooling technologies like liquid cooling, which can reduce the high energy consumption of conventional systems, can be associated with such a change. Additionally, data center operations are increasingly utilizing renewable energy sources like wind and solar. These data center refurbishment market trends provide a corporation a sustainable strategy to infrastructure modernization since they align with environmental incentives and offer long-term financial benefits.

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 21.99 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 73.83 Billion CAGR CAGR of 16.7% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments . By Renovation Type (Mechanical Renovation, Electrical Renovation, Infrastructure Renovation)

. By Renovation Goal (Improved Energy Efficiency, Increased Capacity and Density, Modernization and Upgrading)

. By Infrastructure Component (Cooling Systems, Power Systems, Racks and Enclosures, Security Systems)

. By Data Center Age (0-5 Years, 6-10 Years, 11-15 Years, 16-20 Years, over 20 Years) Customization Scope Available upon request Pricing Available upon request

Segmentation Analysis:

By Renovation Type, the Infrastructure Renovation Segment Held the Largest Market Share of 46.25%

Infrastructure Renovation held the largest share of 46.25% in 2024 due to the significant requirement of upgrading old data center sites to support new workloads. The Electrical Renovation segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 16.94% owing to the increased emphasis on retrofitting old power distribution units (PDUs), switchgear, and back-up power systems to support higher density computing, Cloud workloads, and AI applications require stable and scalable power systems.

By Renovation Goal, the Market was Led by Modernization and Upgrading Segment in 2024

The Modernization and Upgrading segment captured 44.02% of the revenue share in 2024, as data centers try to stay relevant with the newest tech. The Improved Energy Efficiency segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.85%, due to escalating energy prices as well as stricter environmental regulations.

By Infrastructure Component, in 2024, the Power Systems Led the Market with 37.73% Revenue Share

The Power Systems segment led with 37.73% of revenue share in 2024, due to the fundamental need for power anytime and at scale for data centers. The Cooling Systems segment is growing at a CAGR of 17.20%, driven by growing power densities due to high-performance computing and AI-centric workloads.

By Data Center Age, 11-15 Years Segment Held the Largest Revenue Share in 2024

Data centers aged 11–15 years held the largest revenue share at 30.18% in 2024, as these facilities are still operational but require immediate upgrades. The Over 20 Years segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.47%, fueled by the desperate need to replace aging infrastructure that no longer meets the demands of today's workloads.

In 2024, North America Led the Market with 41.21%; Asia Pacific is Projected to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Over 202 5 -2032

North America leads the Data Center Renovation Market share of 41.21%. As North America has Technologies & Tools for a great infrastructure, coupled with many aging data centers needing renovation, the data center renovation market can be observed. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region with a CAGR of 17.07% as growing digital infrastructure, increasing cloud adoption, and quick industrialization. As consumption and performance demand continue to increase, investments toward modernization of older, expansive facilities are climbing.

Recent Developments:



In May 2025, Schneider Electric collaborated with Nvidia to create digital twins of AI data centers, increasing electricity management and operational efficiency with the latest simulation technology. In May 2025, Schneider Electric and EcoXpert partner Advanced Power Technology won 'Data Centre Upgrade Project of the Year' at the DCS Awards 2025 for renovation excellence.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):



INFRASTRUCTURE LIFESPAN STATISTICS – helps you assess average asset durability, replacement cycles, and renovation frequency, enabling better forecasting of upgrade timelines and capital allocation.

AI/ML IMPACT ON RENOVATION PLANNING – helps you understand how predictive analytics and automation optimize resource use, reduce downtime, and enhance project scheduling efficiency.

THERMAL FOOTPRINT REDUCTION – helps you identify key advancements in cooling efficiency and heat management driving sustainability and operational cost savings.

MODULAR UPGRADE PENETRATION – helps you track adoption rates of modular renovation approaches that improve scalability, reduce disruption, and accelerate deployment. ENERGY OPTIMIZATION INDEX – helps you measure the impact of energy-efficient retrofitting and green certifications on operational performance and ROI.

