France Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Worth USD 6.12 Bn By 2034

As highlighted by Towards Packaging research, the global France pharmaceutical packaging market, to rise from USD 3.47 billion in 2026, is expected to reach USD 6.12 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 7.35% throughout the forecast period.

The global France pharmaceutical packaging market was assessed at USD 3.23 billion in 2025, with projections indicating an increase to USD 6.12 billion by 2034.

The market is experiencing steady growth, driven by an increasing demand for safe, sustainable, and innovative packaging solutions . Rising awareness of product safety, strict regulatory standards, and the growth of the pharmaceutical industry are key factors shaping the market. The demand for advanced packaging materials , including plastics, glass, and sustainable alternatives, is growing. Additionally, technological innovations, automation, and the rising adoption of smart packaging solutions are enhancing efficiency and reducing risks , making France a significant hub for pharmaceutical packaging development and innovation.

What is meant by Pharmaceutical Packaging?

Pharmaceutical packaging refers to the process and materials used to enclose and protect pharmaceutical products , such as medicines, vaccines, and medical devices, from contamination, damage, and deterioration. It ensures product safety, stability, and integrity throughout the supply chain, from manufacturing to end-user consumption.

Packaging also plays a crucial role in providing essential information, including dosage instructions, expiry dates, and regulatory compliance details. Modern pharmaceutical packaging incorporates innovative materials, such as plastics, glass, and biodegradable options, along with technologies like tamper-evident seals, child-resistant closures, and smart labeling. Overall, it safeguards patient health while supporting efficient distribution and compliance with stringent regulatory standards.

What are the Latest Trends in the France Pharmaceutical Packaging Market?



Sustainability Trends: A significant shift is underway toward eco-friendly materials, including biodegradable plastics and recyclable packaging , to minimize environmental impact.

Rise of Smart Packaging: Integration of technologies like RFID, QR codes, and sensors enhances traceability, patient compliance, and counterfeit prevention.

Child-Resistant and Senior-Friendly Designs: Packaging is designed to be both secure for children and accessible for seniors, striking a balance between safety and usability.

Personalized Packaging: Customization of packaging to cater to individual patient needs and preferences is on the rise. Regulatory Compliance and Serialization: Adherence to stringent regulations and the implementation of serialization ensure product authenticity and safety.



What Potentiates the Growth of the France Pharmaceutical Packaging Market?

Technological Advancements & Regulatory Compliance

Regulatory compliance and technological advancements are pivotal drivers of growth in the France pharmaceutical packaging market. In 2025, France introduced stringent Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) regulations, mandating that all industrial and commercial packaging , including pharmaceutical packaging, comply with recycling and sustainability standards. This regulatory shift compels manufacturers to adopt advanced smart packaging solutions that are integrated with IoT and blockchain technologies, ensuring not only compliance but also enhanced traceability and security. For instance, the implementation of secure QR codes and RFID tags in packaging helps authenticate products and prevent counterfeiting , aligning with both regulatory requirements and technological advancements. These developments underscore the critical role of regulatory compliance and technology in shaping the future of pharmaceutical packaging in France.

In 2025 , the European Union adopted the new Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR / Packaging Regulation 2025/40) , which entered into force on 11 February 2025, with most provisions taking effect from 12 August 2026. This law strictly regulates packaging design, reusability, recyclability, and Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) across all member states. At the same time, LOG Pharma Primary Packaging introduced innovative eco-barrier bottles at Pharmapack Europe 2025 . These bottles are lightweight, sustainable, and designed to block oxygen and moisture, directly addressing regulatory requirements while incorporating technological innovation.



Limitations & Challenges in the French Pharmaceutical Packaging Market

Counterfeiting Risks & Environmental Concerns

The key players operating in the market are facing issues due to environmental concerns and counterfeiting risks. Strict waste management and recycling rules restrict the use of conventional packaging materials. The demand for advanced anti-tampering and authentication features increases production costs.

Country-Level Insights

The France pharmaceutical packaging market is experiencing significant growth, driven by several key factors. The aging population and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes and cardiovascular conditions, are escalating the demand for medications, thereby boosting the need for pharmaceutical packaging solutions. Additionally, the rise of biologics and personalized medicines necessitates specialized, sterile, and temperature-controlled packaging systems to ensure the stability and efficacy of the drugs . Regulatory compliance is another critical driver; stringent regulations, including the EU's Falsified Medicines Directive, require tamper-evident and child-resistant packaging, prompting innovation in packaging technologies.

Moreover, France's commitment to sustainability is influencing packaging choices, with a growing emphasis on eco-friendly materials and recyclable packaging solutions. Investments by major pharmaceutical companies, such as Sanofi's €1.08 billion investment to enhance drug production in France, are further strengthening the domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities, thereby increasing the demand for pharmaceutical packaging.

Segment Outlook

Packaging Type Insights

The blister pack segment dominated the France pharmaceutical packaging market in 2024 because blister packs provide excellent protection against moisture, oxygen, and contamination, ensuring a longer shelf life for tablets and capsules. They are also cost-effective and highly efficient for mass production, allowing unit-dosing and easy visual inspection. Their tamper-evident nature, patient convenience (clear individual doses and calendar blisters), and alignment with stringent regulatory standards further reinforce their dominance in France.

The prefilled syringes & cartridges segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the coming years due to several converging trends. The growing demand for biologics and injectable therapies necessitates packaging that ensures sterility, precise dosing, and ease of use. Prefilled formats reduce the risk of contamination and dosing errors, which both regulators and patients favor. The aging population and the rise in chronic diseases mean that more patients require frequent injections, thereby increasing demand for specialty packaging solutions. Also, innovations in materials (glass vs advanced polymers), ergonomics, auto-disable features, and convenience are making prefilled syringes more attractive than traditional vials.

Material Insights

The plastic segment dominated the France pharmaceutical packaging market in 2024 for several reasons. Firstly, plastics like PET, PP, and HDPE are cheaper to produce and lighter than alternatives, reducing shipping and production expenses. Second, plastics offer versatility and durability, as they are resistant to moisture, chemicals, impact, and temperature changes, which is important for preserving drug stability. Third, they allow for easy shaping and customization (bottles, blister films, syringes, containers), which supports a variety of dosage forms. Finally, plastics are being increasingly engineered for improved barrier performance and recyclability to meet regulatory and sustainability demands, thereby maintaining their market appeal.

The glass segment is likely to grow at the fastest CAGR in the upcoming period. Glass offers superior chemical inertness, preserving the stability and efficacy of biologics, vaccines, and injectable drugs without risk of leaching or reaction. It exhibits excellent barrier properties against moisture, oxygen, and light, which are critical for sensitive formulations. Recent regulatory focus on sustainability and minimizing plastic use has also made recyclable glass more attractive. Notably, SGD Pharma has enhanced its capabilities in 2024-2025 by introducing a new siliconization line for Type I glass vials, aiming to improve compatibility and minimize drug-container interactions.

Drug Delivery Mode Insights

The oral drugs segment dominated the market in 2024. Oral drugs like tablets, capsules, and solids are more commonly prescribed and consumed than injectables or inhalables, resulting in larger volume packaging needs. Their packaging is less complex and expensive than sterile injectable formats, making oral packaging cost-effective. Additionally, the shelf stability of solids reduces the need for stringent cold-chain or barrier requirements. Patients prefer ease of administration and portability, which oral dosage forms provide. Regulatory approvals tend to be simpler, and manufacturers benefit from established mass production lines for oral dosage packaging. This mix of high demand, simplicity, cost-efficiency, and patient convenience drives the dominance of the oral drug segment.

The injectable and inhalable drugs segment is expected to expand at the fastest rate in the market due to the rising demand for biologics, vaccines, and advanced therapies that require sterile delivery. Prefilled syringes, auto-injectors, and inhalable devices enhance patient convenience and adherence, particularly for chronic illnesses and home-care treatments. Regulatory requirements for precise dosing, safety, and contamination prevention drive packaging innovations. Additionally, the growth of connected health tools and the expanding market for generic injectables further contributes to the rapid adoption of these delivery modes.

Product Type Insights

The generic drugs segment dominated the France pharmaceutical packaging market due to several key factors. Generic drugs offer significant cost savings, typically around 60% less than branded counterparts, making them highly attractive to both healthcare providers and patients. France's healthcare system actively promotes the use of generics through favorable reimbursement policies and incentives for pharmacists to substitute branded medications with generic alternatives. Additionally, France's well-established regulatory framework facilitates the swift approval and market entry of generic drugs, fostering a competitive landscape that encourages market growth. The widespread adoption of generics contributes to substantial healthcare savings, further driving their dominance in the pharmaceutical packaging sector.

The biologic segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, and protein-based therapies. These products require specialized, sterile, and temperature-controlled packaging solutions to ensure stability and efficacy , driving innovation in prefilled syringes, vials, and advanced containment systems.

End-Use Insights

The pharmaceutical manufacturer segment dominated the France pharmaceutical packaging market in 2024, as manufacturers require large-scale, reliable, and compliant packaging solutions to ensure product safety, stability, and regulatory adherence. Their demand for diverse packaging formats, including blister packs, vials, prefilled syringes, and bottles, combined with investments in automation, smart labeling, and sustainable materials, reinforces their dominance in driving market growth.

The contract packaging organizations (CPO) segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate due to rising outsourcing trends among pharmaceutical companies seeking cost efficiency, specialized expertise, and faster time-to-market. CPOs provide advanced packaging technologies, regulatory compliance support, and flexible production capacities, enabling manufacturers to focus on R&D while ensuring high-quality, safe, and innovative packaging solutions for a diverse range of pharmaceutical products.

Recent Breakthroughs in France Pharmaceutical Packaging Market:



In 2025, Pharmapack Europe 2025, held in Paris, convened leading stakeholders in pharma packaging and drug delivery to spotlight sustainability, contract packaging , device innovation, and large-volume injectables. SHL Medical, awarded for its ElexyTM electromechanical autoinjector, and Kymanox shared insights on emerging technologies, collaboration strategies, regulatory hurdles, and the evolving role of delivery devices as differentiators in the market. In February 2025, MM Packaging received the EcoVadis Platinum Medal for sustainability in recognition of the performance of its pharmaceutical packaging facilities in France, marking the fifth time these facilities have received this honor. EcoVadis, a sustainability benchmarking organization, conducted the assessment that takes into account every facet of sustainability under the framework of policies, actions, and outcomes. With this accomplishment, MM Packaging's. This list includes five pharmaceutical packaging production sites throughout France and includes the top 1% of companies evaluated worldwide.

France Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Top Players



Amcor Plc

Gerresheimer AG

Schott AG

Aptar

Berry Global Inc.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

SGD Pharma

Catalent, Inc.

IPACKCHEM

Bormioli Pharma

RPC Group (Berry Global)

Nemera

Albea Group

Clariant AG

Mondi Group

Nipro Corporation

WestRock Company

Stevanato Group

Constantia Flexibles

Faubel Pharma Services Huhtamaki Group



France Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Segments

By Packaging Type



Primary Packaging



Blister Packs



Bottles



Vials & Ampoules



Prefilled Syringes & Cartridges



Pouches

Tubes

Secondary Packaging



Folding Cartons



Labels



Shrink Wraps



Tertiary Packaging



Corrugated Boxes Pallets & Crates

By Material



Plastic (HDPE, PET, PVC, PP)

Glass

Paper & Paperboard

Aluminium Foil Others (Biopolymers, Rubber)



By Drug Delivery Mode



Oral Drugs

Injectable Drugs

Topical/Transdermal Drugs

Inhalable Drugs Ophthalmic & Nasal Drugs



By Product Type



Branded Drugs

Generic Drugs Biologics



By End-Use



Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

Contract Packaging Organizations (CPOs)

Retail Pharmacies

Hospitals & Clinics Research & Development Centres



