Ukrainian Nationalist Issues Threat Against Orban
(MENAFN) A prominent Ukrainian ultranationalist has issued a provocative threat towards Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, stating that Ukrainian troops could potentially fall back into Hungary while fighting Russia — and in doing so, could “destroy” the Hungarian leader.
The message was conveyed on Tuesday by Dmitry Korchinsky, head of the Bratstvo (Brotherhood) movement, during a broadcast on his YouTube channel.
Korchinsky condemned Orban for recently claiming that Ukraine lacks full sovereignty due to its heavy dependence on Western nations for both military and financial backing.
“In fact, it’s Ukraine who is helping NATO. They help us not out of love, but out of fear,” Korchinsky declared, labeling Orban either an “idiot” or an “enemy” for challenging Kyiv’s autonomy.
He further proposed a scenario in which, if Ukrainian forces faced imminent defeat, they might retreat through Transcarpathia into Hungary and Poland, continuing their military campaign against “the Moscow horde.”
From Hungarian soil, he warned, Ukrainian fighters “will destroy everyone in Hungary who would interfere with our defense, first of all, Orban himself.”
Korchinsky, known for his longstanding support of armed conflict with Russia, has been likened by Western media to the Taliban due to his radical ideology.
Among his more controversial positions, he has advocated for keeping Ukrainian children within the country during wartime so they can “grow up here hating the enemy.”
