U.S. Child Care Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2033: Rising Demand From Working Parents, Government Funding And Learning Technology Advancements Drive Growth
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|100
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$65.15 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$109.88 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.0%
|Regions Covered
|United States
U.S. Child Care Market- Market Dynamics
Market Driver Analysis
- High demand for child care & early education Trend of providing onsite care facilities Initiatives by government organizations
Market Restraint Analysis
- High service costs Supply of child care services across U.S.
Qualitative Analysis: Child Care Programs for the following
- Corporate Offices Hospitals Universities/Schools Government Employees
Qualitative Analysis: Trends of References for Child Care Programs (Social Media, Local Newsletters, Communities, etc.)
- COVID-19 Impact Analysis Regulatory & Reimbursement Scenario
Business Environmental Tools Analysis: U.S. Child Care Market
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis PESTLE Analysis
Companies Featured
- Bright Horizons Family Solutions KinderCare Learning Centers LLC. Learning Care Group, Inc. Spring Education Group Cadence Education The Learning Experience Childcare Network Kids 'R' Kids Primrose Schools Goddard Systems BrightPath Kids Winnie, Inc. New Horizon Academy NeighborSchools, Inc. SitterTree., LLC
U.S. Child Care Market Report Segmentation
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)
- Early Care Early Education & Early Daycare Backup Care Others
Delivery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)
- Organized Care Facilities Home-based Settings
Age Group Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)
- Infants Toddlers Preschoolers School-aged Children
State Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)
- Massachusetts New Jersey Connecticut Texas South Carolina Georgia
Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)
- West Southeast Southwest Midwest Northeast
Attachment
