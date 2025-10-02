U.S. Child Care Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2033: Rising Demand From Working Parents, Government Funding And Learning Technology Advancements Drive Growth

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Child Care Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Early Care, Early Education & Daycare, Backup Care), by Delivery Type, by Age Group, by States, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The U.S. child care market size was estimated at USD 65.15 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 109.88 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.02% from 2025 to 2033.

This growth is driven by the increased demand due to more parents returning to offices, advancements in learning technologies, and government fundings, specifically for single and working mothers. In addition, the shift in family structures, such as single-parent households, and the growing recognition of early childhood education's role in cognitive and social development are further propelling market growth.



The increasing number of single-parent and dual-income households is a significantly drives the market. These family structures often require reliable external care options due to work commitments. In single-parent households, the sole caregiver is typically employed full-time or part-time, creating a steady demand for daycare centers, preschools, and after-school programs.

Similarly, in dual-income households, both parents are busy with their careers, which limits their ability to provide full-time in-home care. This trend is further amplified by rising living costs that compel more parents to enter the workforce, as well as the growing recognition of the importance of early childhood education for cognitive and social development.

