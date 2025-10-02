SEALSQ CEO To Deliver Opening Keynote At IQT Quantum + AI Summit:“AI Meets Quantum, Building Unbreakable Post-Quantum Security” In New York, On October 20Th

SEALSQ to also participate in“Panel 8: CEO Roundtable” discussion with leading executives from Rigetti, ORCA, SEEQC and Arqit

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, announced today that its CEO, Carlos Moreira, will deliver the opening keynote speech at the IQT Quantum + AI Summit, which will take place in New York City, from October 19–21, 2025. Mr. Moreira's keynote speech is scheduled for October 20th at 9:35 am ET.

Mr. Moreira will also participate in“Panel 8: CEO Roundtable” discussion with leading executives from Rigetti, ORCA, SEEQC and Arqit. The panel is scheduled to take place on October 21st at 12:50 pm ET.

The keynote, titled“AI Meets Quantum, Building Unbreakable Post-Quantum Security,” will explore why quantum-resistant security must be the foundation of the new era as the convergence of quantum computing and artificial intelligence is shaping the future of technology:“Security is the backbone of the quantum era,” said Mr. Moreira.“AI agents, IoT devices, satellites, our entire digital world depends on trusted identities and safe communications. Without quantum-resistant safeguards, critical data and infrastructure could be at risk. At SEALSQ, we're not just anticipating the challenge, we're addressing it head-on.”

During the keynote, Moreira will highlight how global regulations and standards, such as NIST's PQC algorithms, EU Cyber Resilience Act and the U.S. CNSA 2.0 framework, are leading the transition beyond classical cryptography. He will also address other challenges including side-channel risks and supply chain vulnerabilities.

During the event, SEALSQ will unveil the Quantum Shield QS7001, a next-generation chip, which is expected to be launched in mid-November 2025. Designed to deliver post-quantum security running quantum resistant algorithms at the hardware level, the QS7001 is a milestone innovation that aims to secure edge devices, enable trusted AI identities, and strengthen critical digital infrastructure worldwide.

Mark your calendars for October 19–21, 2025 and join SEALSQ in New York City to be part of this groundbreaking conversation.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

