Reynolds Empowerhome Team Ranked In The Top 5 Corporate Philanthropists By Giving For 2025

The Reynolds EmpowerHome Team is honored to be recognized as the number four company on the Washington Business Journal's 2025 Top Corporate Philanthropists list in the Small Companies by Giving category. This achievement reflects EmpowerHome 's deep commitment to philanthropy, service, and its mission of making a lasting difference in the communities it serves.

A PURPOSE DRIVEN MISSION

For EmpowerHome, giving is not an option. It is a purpose and a calling. In 2024, the team’s contributions supported families and organizations across the region, advancing the company’s bold mission:

* Reaching 100 locations nationwide

* Serving 100 families per month at each location

* Giving one million dollars back to every community EmpowerHome serves

“Money is good for the good it can do,” said Sarah Reynolds, CEO of EmpowerHome. “For us, giving is not optional. It is a requirement and a purpose. This recognition reminds us why we do what we do. It is about people, service, and creating a lasting impact.”

GRATITUDE FOR CLIENTS AND TEAM MEMBERS

The EmpowerHome Team extends heartfelt thanks to its clients and team members for making this recognition possible. “To our team family who show up, give big, and love hard, thank you. To our forever clients, thank you for trusting us with your most important moments. And to our God, all the glory is Yours, always,” added Reynolds.

BUILDING A LEGACY OF GIVING

EmpowerHome views this recognition as a milestone and also as motivation to do more. The company is committed to expanding its reach and continuing its philanthropic work so that future generations will benefit from a culture of generosity, faith, and service.

ABOUT EMPOWERHOME

EmpowerHome Team is a mission driven real estate organization that helps families achieve their dreams while giving back to the communities it serves. With a vision of reaching 100 locations and contributing one million dollars annually in each, EmpowerHome is redefining corporate philanthropy and setting a new standard for purpose driven business.