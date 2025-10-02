Reynolds Empowerhome Team Ranked In The Top 5 Corporate Philanthropists By Giving For 2025
A PURPOSE DRIVEN MISSION
For EmpowerHome, giving is not an option. It is a purpose and a calling. In 2024, the team’s contributions supported families and organizations across the region, advancing the company’s bold mission:
* Reaching 100 locations nationwide
* Serving 100 families per month at each location
* Giving one million dollars back to every community EmpowerHome serves
“Money is good for the good it can do,” said Sarah Reynolds, CEO of EmpowerHome. “For us, giving is not optional. It is a requirement and a purpose. This recognition reminds us why we do what we do. It is about people, service, and creating a lasting impact.”
GRATITUDE FOR CLIENTS AND TEAM MEMBERS
The EmpowerHome Team extends heartfelt thanks to its clients and team members for making this recognition possible. “To our team family who show up, give big, and love hard, thank you. To our forever clients, thank you for trusting us with your most important moments. And to our God, all the glory is Yours, always,” added Reynolds.
BUILDING A LEGACY OF GIVING
EmpowerHome views this recognition as a milestone and also as motivation to do more. The company is committed to expanding its reach and continuing its philanthropic work so that future generations will benefit from a culture of generosity, faith, and service.
ABOUT EMPOWERHOME
EmpowerHome Team is a mission driven real estate organization that helps families achieve their dreams while giving back to the communities it serves. With a vision of reaching 100 locations and contributing one million dollars annually in each, EmpowerHome is redefining corporate philanthropy and setting a new standard for purpose driven business.
