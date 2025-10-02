$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ekaterina Muravevskaia


2025-10-02 09:04:54
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Assistant Professor of Human-Centered Computing, Indiana University
Profile Articles Activity

Ekaterina Muravevskaia is an Assistant Professor at Indiana University. She works on projects related to interaction design methods for VR spaces. In particular, she explores how to design VR Empathy games and play environment that can help assess empathy level and scaffold empathy development and social-emotional learning. Also, her research seeks to understand the models behind empathic interactions between humans and virtual characters.

Before joining Indiana University, she was an Assistant Professor at Amrita University (India), where she conducted research with Indian school children and local rural populations to understand cultural differences in empathy and social-emotional skills. Specifically, she explored how empathy games can vary within different cultural contexts. Prior to her academic career, Ekaterina worked in the IT Industry as a Business Analyst, Project Manager, and UX Researcher for five years.

Ekaterina's research focuses on innovation and gamification in various technologies to bring more empathy, connection, and meaning to human lives. Her work has been presented at national and international conferences, including IDC, IEEE VR, CHI Play, and Game-Based Learning, and published in scientific journals, such as the International Journal of Child-Computer Interaction.

Research Domains:
* Empathic Computing/ Affective Computing
* Interaction Design
* Game Design
* Extended Reality (Virtual Reality/ Augmented Reality)

Education:
* Ph.D. in Human-Centered Computing, University of Florida, USA (2021)
* M.S. in Computer Science (Digital Production Arts track), Clemson University, USA (2015) - Fulbright Scholar
* M.Ed. in Early Childhood Development and Psychology, Manchester University, UK (2014)

Currently teaching courses:
* N100 Foundations of New Media (undergraduate level)
* Mixed Reality for Social Good (graduate level)

Google Scholar -

Experience
  • –present Assistant Professor , Indiana University
Education
  • 2021 University of Florida , Human-Centered Computing
Honours

Fulbright Alumni (Clemson University)


MENAFN02102025000199003603ID1110142233

