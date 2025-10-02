403
Qatar Slams Israel's Interception Of Humanitarian Flotilla For Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- Qatar on Thursday condemned in sharp terms the Israeli occupation's interception of the humanitarian flotilla Al-Sumud destined for besieged Gaza.
The interception was a flagrant breach of the international law, posed a threat to free navigation and maritime security, the foreign ministry said in a statement.
It called for protecting lives of all the passengers, releasing them immediately, urged for conducting an urgent investigation into circumstances of the incident and bringing those responsible to account.
The ministry renewed the call upon the international community to uphold its ethical and legal responsibilities, resist firmly the Israeli occupation's continuing breaches of the international and humanitarian laws and secure entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza. (end)
