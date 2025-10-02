Raymond James Investment Management Launches Initial Suite Of Active Etfs

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raymond James Investment Management , a global asset management company with $114.7 billion in assets and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Raymond James, has announced the launch of three exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

The initial suite of products from Raymond James Investment Management, which are available for trading on the New York Stock Exchange starting today, are designed to offer advisors and investors access to high-demand, income-oriented strategies from Eagle Asset Management (Eagle) through the transparent, tax-efficient and accessible ETF structure. The three ETFs are actively managed by investment teams at Eagle, a boutique manager of Raymond James Investment Management.

“We are excited to introduce our initial, focused set of products to investors and financial advisors who are keen to access Eagle's flagship income-focused investment capabilities through an ETF vehicle,” said Matt Johnson, Head of Product and Marketing for Raymond James Investment Management.“In keeping with our central advisor-first approach, we carefully considered advisors' key priorities to build products closely aligned with their needs. These listings represent the foundation for a growing, tailored ETF platform that will complement Raymond James Investment Management's existing family of mutual funds, separately managed accounts, CITs, UCITS, and institutional mandates.”

This initial suite, which provides three distinct approaches to income and capital appreciation, is comprised of:



RJ Eagle Vertical Income ETF (Ticker: RJVI): A modern take on fixed income, RJVI is an actively managed, core fixed income alternative that seeks to deliver diversified income and long-term capital appreciation through a flexible, multi-asset approach. It primarily allocates to investment-grade fixed income enhanced by preferred equity and dividend-paying equity securities. RJVI is managed by James Camp, CFA, Managing Director of Fixed Income and Strategic Income at Eagle, and Portfolio Co-Managers Brad Erwin, CFA, and John Lagowski, CFA.

RJ Eagle GCM Dividend Select Income ETF (Ticker: RJDI): A U.S. large-cap equity ETF, RJDI is focused on generating income and growth through high-quality companies with strong fundamentals and shareholder-friendly capital return policies. The strategy blends top-down sector insights with bottom-up stock selection to build a diversified portfolio aligned with long-term economic and industry trends. It allocates to high-quality, dividend-paying U.S. large-cap equities, with flexibility to invest across market capitalizations and selectively in higher-yielding securities. RJDI is managed by Michael Gibbs, Managing Director and Lead Portfolio Manager at Eagle's Gibbs Capital Management division, and Portfolio Co-Managers Richard Sewell, CFA, and Joey Madere, CFA. RJ Eagle Municipal Income ETF (Ticker: RJMI): An actively managed municipal fixed income ETF, RJMI seeks to provide consistent, tax-advantaged income along with long-term capital appreciation. The strategy emphasizes disciplined credit selection, risk-aware portfolio construction, and diversification across the municipal yield curve, and primarily allocates to intermediate and long-term municipal fixed income bonds. RJMI is managed by Mr. Camp and Portfolio Co-Manager Burt Mulford, CFA.



“As Raymond James Investment Management's legacy boutique, Eagle has built a reputation for actively managing portfolios that focus on income generation through fixed income and dividend-paying equities, while successfully navigating shifts in market environments,” said Susan Walzer, President of the firm's Family of Funds.“With today's launch, we're expanding access to the trusted strategies already run by Eagle's portfolio managers in a more transparent and tax-efficient structure.”

“We're proud of our entry into the ETF space and constructed each of our inaugural ETFs to serve as a core holding in a client portfolio, or to fit as a dedicated allocation in a diversified model portfolio. The versatility and tradability of our ETFs make the portfolio implementation process simple,” said Johan Grahn, Head of ETFs at Raymond James Investment Management.“We look forward to launching more ETFs that represent some of our best ideas and most coveted investment strategies across our boutique investment firms in the coming months and years.”

About Raymond James Investment Management

Raymond James Investment Management is a global asset management company that combines the exceptional insight and agility of individual investment teams with the strength and stability of a full-service firm. Together with our boutique investment managers – Charles Stanley Asset Management, Chartwell Investment Partners, ClariVest Asset Management, Cougar Global Investments, Eagle Asset Management, Reams Asset Management, and Scout Investments – we offer a range of investment strategies and asset classes through multiple vehicles. Our focus is on sustainable, risk-adjusted returns and alpha generation. We believe this lineup of institutional-class portfolio managers can help investors meet their long-term business and financial goals. Ultimately, our structure allows affiliated investment teams to focus on what they do best: managing portfolios.

