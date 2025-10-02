403
Mounting Criticism Targets Von der Leyen's Media Strategy
(MENAFN) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is under increasing scrutiny for failing to consistently deliver precise and dependable details to journalists, a news outlet reported on Wednesday.
The criticisms point to a growing concern about the Commission’s communication strategy, which many say lacks openness and reliability.
A key source of frustration is the so-called “spokesperson’s service,” the division in charge of managing the Commission's interactions with the media.
This unit has received widespread complaints over its restricted availability and its highly regulated messaging approach.
Journalists have been “complaining for months about being spoon-fed [sanitized press statements] and not having the real information,” said Dafydd ab Iago, who leads the International Press Association, in comments to the news outlet.
These grievances reflect a broader dissatisfaction with the limited and filtered communication coming from von der Leyen’s administration.
Based on interviews with twelve individuals—including Commission insiders, lobbyists, European Union policy specialists, and journalists—the news outlet emphasized a number of recent cases where von der Leyen’s team shared “confusing, contradictory or misleading information.”
Critics argue this is symptomatic of a highly centralized and cautious governing style that discourages transparency.
One such incident involved a claim from her office that Russian interference had disrupted the GPS on her aircraft during a recent visit to Bulgaria.
Early briefings suggested “blatant interference,” alleging the plane was forced to circle for an hour.
However, when evidence undermined that narrative, Commission representatives revised their statements, insisting they never specifically alleged targeting—only to later shift again and suggest that potential interference still warranted further inquiry.
This back-and-forth has amplified accusations that the Commission's leadership prioritizes control over clarity, leaving both the media and public uncertain about the facts.
