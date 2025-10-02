​Market Update: FTSE 100 Falls, US Markets Rise​

MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) ​​​FTSE 100 ends winning streak as currency and sector rotation weigh

​The FTSE 100 slipped into negative territory on Thursday, ending a four-day rally as a strengthening pound pressured export-heavy constituents. The index's retreat came despite positive corporate news from several major names, highlighting the complex interplay between currency movements and individual stock performance.

​A firmer British pound proved particularly challenging for multinational companies that generate significant overseas earnings. These currency headwinds offset gains in domestic-focused sectors, creating a mixed picture for UK equities. The shift in sentiment reflects broader concerns about economic growth and corporate earnings resilience.

​Consumer discretionary and pharmaceutical stocks led the decline, with weakness spreading across multiple sectors. The rotation away from recent market leaders suggests investors are reassessing their positioning amid ongoing economic uncertainty. This pattern has become increasingly common as traders navigate volatile market conditions.

​Tesco shares rise as grocer lifts profit guidance on strong sales

​Tesco jumped as much as 2% after the UK's largest supermarket operator raised its full-year profit outlook. The grocer reported first-half sales growth that exceeded expectations, driven by continued market share gains and improved customer spending patterns. This positive update reinforced confidence in Tesco's strategic direction.

​The company's ability to maintain pricing power while growing volumes demonstrates the strength of its competitive position. Tesco has successfully navigated inflationary pressures by balancing customer value with margin protection. This delicate equilibrium has proven elusive for many retailers struggling with cost pressures and weakening consumer confidence.

​Market share data from Kantar showed Tesco outperforming traditional competitors, with sales growth of 9.5% in August and 9.1% in September. These figures compare favourably to the broader retail sector, where many operators have struggled to maintain momentum. The grocer's success reflects both its operational efficiency and evolving consumer preferences.

​The improved guidance suggests management confidence in the crucial Christmas trading period ahead. Investors will be monitoring whether this optimism proves justified as economic headwinds persist. The shares' positive reaction indicates the market views Tesco as well-positioned to weather current challenges while delivering shareholder value.

​Experian tumbles on competitive threat from Fair Isaac

​Credit data firm Experian suffered its worst single-day decline in months, falling more than 5% after Fair Isaac launched a programme seen as directly threatening credit bureaus' US businesses. The move represents a significant strategic shift that could reshape competitive dynamics in the lucrative credit information sector.

​Fair Isaac's initiative targets a market segment that has been highly profitable for traditional credit bureaus like Experian. The company's decision to compete more directly with its former partners signals growing confidence in its ability to disintermediate the credit reporting oligopoly. This development caught many investors off guard given the historical relationship between these firms.

​The US market represents a significant portion of Experian's revenue and profits, making this competitive challenge particularly concerning. Analysts are reassessing earnings forecasts as they model the potential impact on pricing power and market share. The uncertainty surrounding this threat explains the sharp sell-off in the shares.

​Management will need to articulate a clear response strategy to reassure investors about the company's competitive position. Whether through innovation, partnerships, or pricing adjustments, Experian must demonstrate it can defend its market position. The coming quarters will prove crucial in determining whether this represents a temporary setback or a more fundamental challenge.

​Morgan Sindall soars to record high on profit upgrade

​Construction group Morgan Sindall surged as much as 11% to an all-time high after announcing that 2025 earnings would significantly exceed market expectations. The upgrade reflects strong demand across its operating divisions and successful execution of its strategic plan. This performance stands in stark contrast to challenges facing other construction sector operators.

​The company's order book remains robust, with visibility extending well into next year. Management cited strength in both public and private sector work, suggesting broad-based demand rather than reliance on any single market segment. This diversification provides resilience against sector-specific headwinds that have troubled some competitors.

​Margin improvements through operational efficiency gains have complemented top-line growth, driving earnings momentum. The group's focus on higher-value projects and disciplined contract selection has paid dividends. Investors have rewarded this approach with a significant re-rating of the shares over the past year.

​The construction sector has faced numerous challenges including materials inflation, labour shortages, and project delays. Morgan Sindall's ability to navigate these headwinds while delivering upgraded guidance demonstrates strong management execution. The shares' breakout to new highs reflects growing investor confidence in the company's long-term prospects.

​US markets rally despite weak employment data and shutdown

​Wall Street closed higher on Wednesday, with healthcare and technology stocks leading gains despite disappointingly weak jobs data and the first day of a partial government shutdown. The resilience of US equities in the face of negative news highlights the market's focus on sector-specific catalysts rather than macro concerns.

​The healthcare sector extended recent gains after pharmaceutical giant Pfizer struck a deal with President Trump to cut Medicaid drug prices in exchange for tariff relief. This arrangement boosted sentiment across the pharma sector, with investors betting similar deals could benefit other companies. The rally in healthcare stocks more than offset weakness in rate-sensitive sectors.

​Automatic Data Processing (ADP) reported a 32,000 drop in private payrolls for September, well below forecasts for a 50,000 rise. August figures were also revised to show a small decline, painting a concerning picture of labour market deterioration. This weakness reinforces expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates at both remaining meetings this year.

​The weak employment data initially pressured Treasury yields and the US dollar , but equity markets shrugged off these concerns. Investors appear to be betting that softer economic data will prompt more aggressive Fed easing without triggering a recession. This optimistic interpretation has supported stock prices despite growing economic headwinds facing businesses and consumers.

​Commodities rally as haven demand strengthens

​Gold hovered near a record high of $3,900.00 as investors sought safety amid government shutdown concerns and economic uncertainty. The precious metal's strength reflects renewed haven demand and expectations for lower real interest rates. Commodity trading activity has intensified as market volatility increases.

​Oil prices edged higher on prospects of tighter sanctions on Russian exports. Supply concerns continue to support crude despite worries about demand destruction from slowing global growth. The competing forces of supply constraints and demand concerns have created a range-bound environment for energy markets in recent weeks.

​Base metals showed mixed performance, with copper gaining on Chinese stimulus hopes while aluminium declined on inventory build-up. Industrial commodities remain sensitive to growth expectations, particularly from major importing nations. The divergence in performance across the metals complex reflects differing supply-demand dynamics for each commodity.

​Currency markets saw the dollar weaken against most major peers following the disappointing US jobs data. The forex trading market's reaction suggests traders are pricing in a more dovish Fed policy path. Sterling strengthened against the greenback, contributing to pressure on FTSE 100 exporters.

