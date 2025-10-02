​​BNB Price Update: Binance Coin Eyes Record High After Kazakhstan Deal And Defi Surge​

MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) ​​​Binance Coin aims for record high

​Binance and its native token BNB have dominated crypto headlines this week, driven by a mix of strategic partnerships, technical rebounds, and shifting on-chain dynamics that suggest renewed investor confidence.

​The exchange's spotlight role in recent developments is being mirrored by BNB's price action, capturing both the potential and the risks inherent in marrying utility with market momentum.

​Binance recently secured a prominent partnership in Kazakhstan, collaborating with the country's newly launched Alem Crypto Fund to anchor crypto investment infrastructure. This move signals an increasing ambition to embed Binance into state-level digital finance systems.

​At the same time, BNB has staged a competitive rebound, pushing back above $1,000.00 after dipping earlier in the week.

​On-chain metrics reveal that the stablecoin market capitalised on BNB's chain has hit a new record of about $13.22 billion, underlining deeper usage beyond speculative trading.

​The price bounce also comes after a brief wipeout from recent record highs - BNB had climbed toward $1,087.00 before the retreat, leaving analysts eyes on whether support zones will hold.

​Meanwhile, a community challenge surfaced when Binance's X (formerly Twitter) account was briefly compromised via phishing links. Although the hack was quickly mitigated, the response was swift: BNB community members rallied buying support, helping the token edge higher despite the disruption.

​Looking deeper, the utility case for BNB continues to strengthen. Activity across decentralised exchanges (DEX) on BNB Chain surged volumes past $90 billion in September, underscoring renewed ecosystem traction.

​This kind of organic usage backs the narrative that BNB is not just a token for fees and trading discounts, but a core asset underpinning a broader blockchain economy.

​Still, challenges remain. The token's recent dip from record highs raises questions about how much runway remains before traders take profits again.

​Maintaining key support levels - especially those around the $950.00-to-$933.00 zone - will be critical to avoid a deeper pullback.

​Analysts caution that if external macro shocks or regulatory headwinds arise, the speculative layer of BNB's valuation could be vulnerable.

​Ultimately, this week's developments reflect Binance's evolving role in global crypto infrastructure as much as they do BNB's own market cycle.

​If the exchange can sustain institutional deals like the one in Kazakhstan and drive ever greater real use of its chain, then BNB's recent rebound may mark more than a short-term technical bounce - it could be the start of a resurgent leg in its growth story.

​BNB bullish scenario:

​BNB gradually rises towards its September record high at $1,087.3, having overcome its 24 September peak at $1,034.9 which acted as resistance over the course of this week.

​While BNB stays above its September accelerated uptrend line, upside pressure should be maintained.

​The medium-term uptrend will remain intact while the late September low at $933.40 underpins.

​BNB bearish scenario:

​A bearish reversal and fall through the late September $933.40 low may trigger a drop toward the mid-September low at $911.3.​0​

Source: TradingView

