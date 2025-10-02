Askbio Announces 6 Presentations At The European Society Of Gene And Cell Therapy 32Nd Annual Meeting

One oral presentation and five poster presentations will highlight exciting progress in AskBio's pipeline and advancements in the company's manufacturing technologies

AskBio Inc. (AskBio), a gene therapy company wholly owned and independently operated as a subsidiary of Bayer AG, will deliver 6 presentations offering insights into the research and development of adeno-associated virus (AAV) therapies for a range of diseases as well as advancements in manufacturing technologies, at the European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ESGCT) 32nd Annual Meeting taking place October 7–10, 2025, in Seville, Spain.

"ESGCT brings together leading researchers, clinicians, and industry experts to drive forward the field of gene and cell therapy and, as a company with a significant presence both in U.S. and Europe, this meeting is a special opportunity for us to interact with these prestigious stakeholders,” said Gustavo Pesquin, Chief Executive Officer, AskBio.“This year, alongside Viralgen, AskBio is contributing six presentations that highlight not only our latest clinical milestones but also our advanced manufacturing capabilities. As we share new data spanning discovery, preclinical, and clinical stages, we reaffirm our commitment to delivering therapies at scale, with robust production and translational excellence. It is through this confluence of scientific rigor and operational strength that we aim to translate hope into real-world impact for patients facing serious rare and more common diseases."

AskBio's presentations include (all times CEST):

Oral

Delivery technologies: A Strategic Platform Roadmap for Commercializing Gene Therapy. Wednesday, October 8, from 6:00-7:30 p.m. (Session 6a: Manufacturing 1: Delivery technologies, Parallel A). Cesar Trigueros, Viralgen.

Posters



Optimized Adenovirus Helper Plasmids for Enhanced Production of Recombinant AAV Vectors with Improved Quality (Poster #P0215). Wednesday, Oct. 8, from 2:00-3:30 p.m. Achille Francois, Viralgen.

Development of Antibody-escaping AAV Vectors Through Modular Assembly and Selection with IVIG (Poster #P0223). Wednesday, October 8, from 2:00-3:30 p.m. Carlos Martin de Hijas, AskBio.

A Platform Approach for Streamlining and Accelerating Gene Therapy Commercialization (Poster #P0249). Wednesday, October 8, from 2:00-3:30 p.m. Silvia Gomez, Viralgen.

Control of Gene Expression for Precision Treatment of Genetic Diseases (Poster #P0086). Thursday, October 9, from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. Graham Whyteside, AskBio. Integrating Raman Spectroscopy and Genome-Scale Modeling to Enhance AAV Upstream Manufacturing (Poster #P0138). Thursday, October 9, from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. Itsasne Arangoa, Viralgen.

With an ambitious portfolio of gene therapies at various stages of research and development, including Phase 2, AskBio continues to develop AAV-based therapies to treat some of the world's most debilitating diseases, including congestive heart failure, limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, multiple system atrophy, Parkinson's disease, and Pompe disease. By targeting diseases in several therapeutic areas, AskBio aims to deliver breakthrough treatments that could benefit more than 35 million patients worldwide.1–6

About AskBio

AskBio Inc., a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of Bayer AG, is a fully integrated gene therapy company dedicated to steering gene therapy into a new era where it can transform the lives of a wider range of people living with rare and more common diseases. The company maintains a portfolio of clinical programs across a range of disease indications related to a single gene or multiple factors across cardiovascular, central nervous system, and neuromuscular conditions,with a clinical-stage pipeline that includes investigational therapeutics for congestive heart failure, limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, multiple system atrophy, Parkinson's disease, and Pompe disease. AskBio's end-to-end gene therapy platform includes our Pro10TM technology, which makes gene therapies more accessible by making research and commercial grade manufacturing more affordable. With global headquarters in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, the company has generated hundreds of proprietary capsids and promoters, several of which have entered pre-clinical and clinical testing. An early innovator in the gene therapy field, with over 900 employees in five countries, the company holds more than 600 patents and patent applications in areas such as AAV production and chimeric capsids. Learn more at or follow us on LinkedIn .

About Viralgen

Viralgen, founded in 2017 as a subsidiary of AskBio Inc. within the Bayer AG group, is a contract development and manufacturing organization specializing in the large-scale production of current good manufacturing practice (cGMP) adeno-associated virus (AAV) for gene therapies. Utilizing the Pro10TM suspension manufacturing platform, Viralgen achieves high titers for all AAV serotypes, enhancing clinical development and commercialization efficiency. Located in San Sebastian, Spain, its state-of-the-art facility features three cGMP suites with 2,000-liter capacities each, certified by the AEMPS/EMA. The company also offers advanced services for transitioning from clinical to commercial manufacturing and has recently expanded its development services to include construct and process optimization. For more information, visit .

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of healthcare and nutrition. In line with its mission,“Health for all, Hunger for none,” the company's products and services are designed to help people and the planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is committed to driving sustainable development and generating a positive impact with its businesses. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2024, the Group employed around 93,000 people and had sales of 46.6 billion euros. R&D expenses amounted to 6.2 billion euros. For more information, go to .

AskBio Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements.” Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Words such as“believes,”“anticipates,”“plans,”“expects,”“will,”“intends,”“potential,”“possible,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding AskBio's clinical trials. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond AskBio's control. Known risks include, among others: AskBio may not be able to execute on its business plans and goals, including meeting its expected or planned clinical and regulatory milestones and timelines, its reliance on third-parties, clinical development plans, manufacturing processes and plans, and bringing its product candidates to market, due to a variety of reasons, including possible limitations of company financial and other resources, manufacturing limitations that may not be anticipated or resolved in a timely manner, potential disagreements or other issues with our third-party collaborators and partners, and regulatory, court or agency feedback or decisions, such as feedback and decisions from the United States Food and Drug Administration or the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Any of the foregoing risks could materially and adversely affect AskBio's business and results of operations. You should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. AskBio does not undertake any obligation to publicly update its forward-looking statements based on events or circumstances after the date hereof.

