AI Tech From Startup Pavex Improves Consistency, Speed And Cost Of Road Condition Assessments

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Purdue University-connected startup led by a Purdue engineer is leveraging AI to help public works departments across multiple Indiana cities automate road condition assessments and maintain local road infrastructure.

Since January 2025, PaveX has surveyed and assessed more than 3,400 miles of Indiana roads. Mohammad Jahanshahi, CEO and founder, said the company's solution builds on more than a decade of research and development, using a data collection system that can be implemented for only a few thousand dollars.

“Our patent-pending platform uses advanced computer vision algorithms to assess pavement conditions quickly and objectively,” he said.

PaveX's platform improves upon traditional assessment methods in several ways:



Reduced cost because there is no need for specialized vehicles or expensive sensors

Improved consistency because artificial intelligence ensures standardized and repeatable assessments Increased speed because roads can be assessed in a fraction of the time

“Local governments can implement the PaveX system with minimal training and equipment, which leads to enhanced accessibility,” Jahanshahi said.“They receive actionable insights without the need for in-house data analysis expertise, all while eliminating costly hardware in favor of inexpensive advanced sensors that speed up data collection.”

Jahanshahi is an associate professor in Purdue's Lyles School of Civil and Construction Engineering with a courtesy appointment in the Elmore Family School of Electrical and Computer Engineering . He developed the AI platform and disclosed it to the Purdue Innovates Office of Technology Commercialization, which applied for a patent to protect the intellectual property and granted PaveX the exclusive license to commercialize the technology.

Future applications and next milestones

Jahanshahi and his team have been actively engaged in pavement assessment training initiatives led by the Indiana Local Technical Assistance Program (LTAP) and are eager to implement these strategies in practical, real-world settings. Indiana LTAP is optimistic about the potential of emerging technologies, such as PaveX, to enhance transportation asset management. As a member of the national network of technology transfer centers established by the Federal Highway Administration, Indiana LTAP remains committed to advancing the performance, efficiency and innovation of transportation agencies throughout the state.

Jahanshahi said PaveX is expanding to support pilot projects in other states, including California, Illinois, Michigan and North Carolina.

About PaveX

PaveX merges cutting-edge AI technology with advanced sensors to provide a seamless, cost-effective approach to road condition monitoring. Our mission is to empower communities with smarter, safer infrastructure.

