Hello Funding Launches National Brokerage To Deliver Fast, Transparent Business Financing
EINPresswire/ -- Hello Funding LLC has officially launched as a commercial finance brokerage dedicated to helping small and midsize businesses access working capital quickly, clearly, and responsibly.
Hello Funding offers a full suite of financing options, including revenue-based financing (merchant cash advances), business term loans, lines of credit, equipment financing, and SBA loan referrals. Funding amounts range from $5,000 to $2,000,000, with approvals possible in as little as 24 hours.
“Business owners deserve speed without sacrificing transparency,” said Jacob W. Botha, Founder & CEO of Hello Funding LLC. “Our mission is to provide multiple options through a vetted lender network so entrepreneurs can choose the solution that truly fits their needs.”
Hello Funding serves clients nationwide and is currently licensed in Connecticut and Utah, with additional registrations pending in California and Virginia. The company’s focus spans industries such as healthcare practices, specialty retail, construction trades, restaurants, professional services, and select e-commerce operators.
About Hello Funding LLC
Hello Funding LLC is a national commercial finance brokerage headquartered in Nevada. The company helps small and midsize businesses secure fast, flexible working capital through merchant cash advances, term loans, lines of credit, equipment financing, and SBA loans. Built on a foundation of speed, simplicity, and trust, Hello Funding is committed to supporting entrepreneurs as they grow. Learn more at
