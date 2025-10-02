Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Ilham Aliyev Meets PM Giorgia Meloni In Copenhagen

President Ilham Aliyev Meets PM Giorgia Meloni In Copenhagen


2025-10-02 08:06:57
(MENAFN- AzerNews) On October 2, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Giorgia Meloni, President of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic, on the sidelines of the 7th European Political Community Summit in Copenhagen, Azernews reports.

The sides noted the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Italy within the framework of a comprehensive strategic partnership. In this regard, they highlighted the recent successful official visit of the Italian President to Azerbaijan, which included the inauguration of the first campus of the Italy-Azerbaijan University in Baku.

The meeting also addressed the successful energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy, underlining Azerbaijan's contribution to Italy's energy security. The sides hailed the expansion of cooperation in investments, culture, humanitarian affairs, and other areas.

MENAFN02102025000195011045ID1110141828

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search