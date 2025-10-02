President Ilham Aliyev Meets PM Giorgia Meloni In Copenhagen
The sides noted the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Italy within the framework of a comprehensive strategic partnership. In this regard, they highlighted the recent successful official visit of the Italian President to Azerbaijan, which included the inauguration of the first campus of the Italy-Azerbaijan University in Baku.
The meeting also addressed the successful energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy, underlining Azerbaijan's contribution to Italy's energy security. The sides hailed the expansion of cooperation in investments, culture, humanitarian affairs, and other areas.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Motif AI Enters Phase Two Of Its Growth Cycle
- BTCC Exchange Announces Triple Global Workforce Expansion At TOKEN2049 Singapore To Power Web3 Evolution
- Moonbirds And Azuki IP Coming To Verse8 As AI-Native Game Platform Integrates With Story
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Industry Leader The5ers Expands Funding Programs To U.S. Traders
- Hola Prime Expands Its Platform Ecosystem With Next-Gen Tradelocker
CommentsNo comment