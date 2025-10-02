Russian Forces Attempt To Open New Assault Direction In Zaporizhzhia Region Military Spox

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to Southern Defense Forces spokesperson Vladyslav Voloshyn in a comment to Ukrinform.

“Early this morning, the enemy tried to open a new direction - to launch assaults toward the settlement of Stepove,” he said.

Voloshyn noted that, according to intelligence, the enemy had concentrated certain forces and equipment near the settlement of Zherebianka planning to attack Ukrainian positions toward Lukianivske.

“There were already two such assaults this morning on the settlement of Stepove, and in one of these clashes, the enemy even attempted a mass assault on motorcycles, using six vehicles,” the spokesperson explained.

He added that the invaders tried to break into the settlement on motorcycles and establish a foothold on Ukrainian positions.

“The Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled this assault, destroying both the enemy motorcyclists and their equipment,” Voloshyn said.

