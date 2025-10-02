Uzbekistan Digs Into Digital Irrigation Solutions With Australian Partner
The meeting focused on opportunities for digitalizing agriculture in Uzbekistan, optimizing water use, automating irrigation systems, and implementing high-tech solutions.
Both parties expressed their willingness to expand cooperation on joint water technology projects, including the development of training programs and knowledge-sharing mechanisms for local specialists.
Rubicon Water is a leading Australian firm developing advanced digital solutions for large-scale irrigation networks company creates modern technologies to modernize gravity-fed canals, including automated gates, flow meters, and intelligent software. These tools enable precise real-time water management, improving resource efficiency and significantly reducing losses.
