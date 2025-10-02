Uzbekistan Digs Into Digital Irrigation Solutions With Australian Partner

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A delegation from the Ministry of Digital Technologies of Uzbekistan visited Australia and held a meeting with representatives of Rubicon Water to discuss the digitalization and efficiency enhancement of irrigation systems, Trend reports.

The meeting focused on opportunities for digitalizing agriculture in Uzbekistan, optimizing water use, automating irrigation systems, and implementing high-tech solutions.

Both parties expressed their willingness to expand cooperation on joint water technology projects, including the development of training programs and knowledge-sharing mechanisms for local specialists.

Rubicon Water is a leading Australian firm developing advanced digital solutions for large-scale irrigation networks company creates modern technologies to modernize gravity-fed canals, including automated gates, flow meters, and intelligent software. These tools enable precise real-time water management, improving resource efficiency and significantly reducing losses.