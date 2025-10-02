Gauff Quells Lys Challenge To Reach China Open Semifinals Khaleej Times
Coco Gauff put down a spirited challenge from 66th-ranked Eva Lys to earn a 6-3 6-4 victory in Beijing on Thursday and reach the China Open semifinals for a second successive year.
Gauff, who is bidding to become the first woman to win back-to-back titles at the WTA 1000 event, had battled through three-setters in the previous two rounds and had to overcome stiff resistance from the German.
"I'm happy with how I played today. She's a tough opponent, she hit a couple of great shots on the run," Gauff said.
"I think I need to stay confident in my game and not be too passive when I have the lead. I played one passive point in this match, but otherwise I played well."
It was a fast and furious start to the first set as both players fired off a string of winners and traded early breaks as the momentum swung wildly.
Following a run of five straight breaks of serve it was defending champion Gauff who finally seized control, taking a 5-3 lead when Lys sent a backhand wide and then consolidating to clinch the first set.
The world number three appeared to have found her range on serve in the second set and eased through a couple of holds, but a brief wobble and a few double-faults from the American added some late drama.
Serving for the match at 5-4, however, Gauff held her nerve to close out the win in an hour and 28 minutes.
The two-times Grand Slam champion next faces either compatriot Amanda Anisimova or Italian Jasmine Paolini, who meet in the second quarterfinal on Thursday.
