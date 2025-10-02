403
Twenty state attorneys general sue against Trump’s government
(MENAFN) A group of 20 state attorneys general has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration over a regulation they argue will deprive sexual assault and domestic violence survivors of critical support if they cannot immediately prove their immigration status.
The case, submitted in federal court in Rhode Island, seeks to block a Justice Department rule scheduled to take effect on October 31. The measure would withhold funding provided under the Violence Against Women Act and two additional programs from victims who cannot present documentation right away, according to reports.
“Sexual assault and domestic violence survivors turn to our courts for safety and protection,” New York Attorney General Letitia James stated. “They should never be turned away because of who they are or where they come from.”
The coalition warned that the regulation could impact not only undocumented victims but also lawful residents and even US citizens, since abusers often hide or destroy identification documents to exert control.
Their filing contends that the Justice Department acted unlawfully by imposing unclear and retroactive grant conditions, violating both the Constitution’s spending clause and the Administrative Procedure Act.
The lawsuit follows recent remarks from Trump, who minimized domestic violence during a speech, saying: “If a man has a little fight with the wife, they say this was a crime.” His comments sparked widespread criticism.
James argued the administration’s approach “endangers families, silences survivors, and threatens public safety.”
