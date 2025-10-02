Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Tourism Development Fund Showcases First Research Paper on Sustainable Tourism at WTTC Summit


2025-10-02 07:39:50
(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) The Tourism Development Fund, the national enabler of the tourism sector, took part in the 25th Global Summit of the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), hosted in Rome with the participation of more than 1,200 figures, including ministers, CEOs, and leaders of international organizations.
During the summit, Tourism Development Fund CEO Qusai Al-Fakhri spoke in a session on developing the travel experience to become smoother, more inclusive, and more sustainable through smart investment, innovation, and constructive public-private collaboration.
He stressed that sustainability is not a burden on the tourism sector but rather the driving force behind creating a balanced industry that combines economic growth with environmental protection, ensures resilience, and fosters long-term value that benefits future generations.
On the sidelines of the summit, the fund announced the release of its first research paper, which highlights the importance of integrating sustainability into the tourism industry as an investment value. The paper highlights how sustainability enhances profitability, reduces risks, unlocks opportunities for growth and innovation, and meets the growing global demand for authentic and sustainable travel experiences, aligning with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

MENAFN02102025004056016208ID1110141604

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search