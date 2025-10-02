403
Man blows up his parent’s house in Munich
(MENAFN) According to a news agency, one person was killed and another harmed in Munich after the city was rocked by sounds of gunshots and explosions as stated by reports.
On Wednesday morning, a high-level police and fire campaign was initiated in the Lerchenau area of northern Munich, which included the deployment of specialized units, bomb disposal teams, and the setting up of cordons, the news agency stated. Police later verified this campaign, asking people to avoid the area.
According to the news agency, "a male body was found," and it was suggested that the man might have set up his parents' house with explosives, set it ablaze, and then committed suicide.
The outlet also reported that at least one other person was discovered with gunshot wounds, though it did not provide further details or link that injury to the initial incident.
The police initially stated there was "no danger to the public," and then verified they "are responding to an incident due to a burning residential building." They further reported that "loud banging noises were heard" and that "an injured person was found who might be linked to the incident."
