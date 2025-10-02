East West Petroleum Provides Further Update On Special Distribution, Name Change And Consolidation
Further to its news releases of September 17, 2025 and September 22, 2025 relating to the proposed name change from "East West Petroleum Corp." to "East West Minerals Ltd." (the " Name Change ") and consolidation of its common shares on a ten (10) for one (1) basis (the " Share Consolidation "), the Company also wishes to advise that it will now be moving forward with the Name Change and Consolidation and expects that those will be implemented on or about October 6, 2025.
On Behalf of the Board
"Nick DeMare"
Nick DeMare,
Director & Interim CEO
1305 - 1090 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC, Canada, V6E 3V7
Tel: 604.685.9316 | Fax: 604.683.1585
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, constitute "forward-looking statements" and include any information that addresses activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including the Company's strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
SOURCE: East West Petroleum Corp.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Motif AI Enters Phase Two Of Its Growth Cycle
- BTCC Exchange Announces Triple Global Workforce Expansion At TOKEN2049 Singapore To Power Web3 Evolution
- Moonbirds And Azuki IP Coming To Verse8 As AI-Native Game Platform Integrates With Story
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Industry Leader The5ers Expands Funding Programs To U.S. Traders
- Hola Prime Expands Its Platform Ecosystem With Next-Gen Tradelocker
CommentsNo comment