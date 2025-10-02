East West Petroleum Provides Further Update On Special Distribution, Name Change And Consolidation

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2025) -is pleased to advise that the capital reduction and special distribution discussed in the Company's news releases of September 11, 2025 and September 22, 2025 (the "") have now been completed.

Further to its news releases of September 17, 2025 and September 22, 2025 relating to the proposed name change from "East West Petroleum Corp." to "East West Minerals Ltd." (the " Name Change ") and consolidation of its common shares on a ten (10) for one (1) basis (the " Share Consolidation "), the Company also wishes to advise that it will now be moving forward with the Name Change and Consolidation and expects that those will be implemented on or about October 6, 2025.

On Behalf of the Board

"Nick DeMare"

Nick DeMare,

Director & Interim CEO

1305 - 1090 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC, Canada, V6E 3V7

Tel: 604.685.9316 | Fax: 604.683.1585

SOURCE: East West Petroleum Corp.