Women's World Cup: Pakistan Elect To Bat Against Bangladesh

2025-10-02 07:03:44
Colombo – Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana won the toss and elected to bat against Bangladesh in their ICC Women's World Cup opening game, here on Thursday.

Sana said the decision to bat first was taken after seeing the wicket.

“This is a good pitch for the batting side, hope the team can play good cricket. Every team is tough in a World Cup,” said Sana.

Teams:

Bangladesh: Farqana Hoque, Rubya Haider, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana (c, wk), Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Nishita Akter.

