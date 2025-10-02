Bihar To Develop 3 Road Projects On Ganga River Stretch For Rs 17,000 Cr
New Delhi – Bihar will soon start developing three road projects along the Ganga river on a hybrid annuity model (HAM) for an estimated cost of Rs 17,000 crore to boost economic activities and tourism, the state's Road Minister Nitin Nabin has said.
The three projects to be implemented under HAM are Digha-Sherpur-Bihta-Koilwar (35.65 km), Munger (Safiabad)- Bariyarpur-Ghorghat-Sultanganj (42 km), and Sultanganj-Bhagalpur-Sabour (41.33 km).
Under the HAM, the government funds about 40 per cent of the project cost, while the private developer funds the remaining 60 per cent and operates the road for a concession period, receiving annuity payments from the government.
The Sultanganj-Bhagalpur Gangapath project will be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 4,849.83 crore, and the Munger-Sultanganj Gangapath at Rs 5,119.80 crore.
The Digha-Sherpur-Bihta-Koilwar project will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 6,495.79 crore.
These roads would not only provide connectivity but also attract tourists for their scenic beauty as they would be running parallel to the river Ganga, the minister said.
The tender process for all 3 roads has already been completed, and letters of acceptance have been issued, he said, adding that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is scheduled to do the breaking for one of the projects on October 4.
It is to be noted that the Bihar Assembly elections are round the corner, and all big projects have been lined up for inauguration before the poll dates are announced.
The Election Commission team, led by CEC Gyanesh Kumar, is scheduled to visit Patna on October 4 and 5 to take stock of poll preparedness in Bihar.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Motif AI Enters Phase Two Of Its Growth Cycle
- BTCC Exchange Announces Triple Global Workforce Expansion At TOKEN2049 Singapore To Power Web3 Evolution
- Moonbirds And Azuki IP Coming To Verse8 As AI-Native Game Platform Integrates With Story
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Industry Leader The5ers Expands Funding Programs To U.S. Traders
- Hola Prime Expands Its Platform Ecosystem With Next-Gen Tradelocker
CommentsNo comment