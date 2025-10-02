Plug CEO To Join Clear Street Virtual Investor Briefing
Additional information on Plug's investor conference participation can be found in the investor resources section of the Company's website
About Plug
Plug Power is building the global hydrogen economy with a fully integrated ecosystem spanning production, storage, delivery, and power generation. A first mover in the industry, Plug Power provides electrolyzers, liquid hydrogen, fuel cell systems, storage tanks, and fueling infrastructure to industries such as material handling, industrial applications and energy producers-advancing energy independence and decarbonization at scale.
With electrolyzers deployed across five continents, Plug Power leads in hydrogen production, delivering large-scale projects that redefine industrial power. The company has deployed over 72,000 fuel cell systems and 275 fueling stations and is the largest user of liquid hydrogen. Plug Power is rapidly expanding its generation network to ensure a reliable, domestically produced hydrogen supply. With plants already operational in Georgia and Tennessee, and Louisiana set to come online in 2025, Plug Power's total production capacity is on track to reach 39 tons per day.
With employees and state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities across the globe, Plug Power powers global leaders like Walmart, Amazon, Home Depot, BMW, and BP. For more information, visit .
MEDIA CONTACT
Teal Hoyos
...
