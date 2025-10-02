Opendialog And Durell Announce Strategic Partnership To Bring AI-Powered Quote Journeys To Insurance E-Trade

EINPresswire/ -- OpenDialog, the AI Agent platform built to transform customer journeys in insurance, today announced a strategic partnership with Durell, an established provider in the insurance software market.

This collaboration embeds OpenDialog’s innovative AI Agent Solution into Quote Portal, the e-trade marketplace built by Durell and Movo Partnership to deliver the next generation of broker experience - faster, easier and fully compliant.

Reimagining broker journeys

This industry-first solution enables brokers to upload Proposal Forms and Statements of Fact into Quote Portal, using AI to extract the relevant data and complete the quote journey.

By embedding AI directly into broker workflows, the partnership removes longstanding pain points and creates immediate value:

Less re-keying, more quotes, more policies, more revenue - eliminating manual re-keying allows brokers to increase quote and bind volumes, unlocking growth.

Easy migration to Quote Portal - brokers can easily move a book of business to Quote Portal, as policy data can be uploaded without time-consuming and expensive data imports.

Compliant, high quality data - the solution is underpinned by OpenDialog’s SAFER Benchmark, purpose built for regulated industries, to test and validate AI Agents.

The next generation of broking - from AI-assisted quote journeys to Customer Service and Sales AI-agents, the foundations are set for Agentic-first broking in Durell 2.0 - the relaunch of Durell’s Policy Administration System (PAS), fully integrated with Quote Portal and coming to market in 2026.

Tom White, Managing Director at Durell Software Ltd added, “It was crucial for us to find the right partner to embed AI in Quote Portal and Durell 2.0, it had to be a company that understood regulated industries and the high emphasis on compliance in insurance. This is a really exciting time and eliminating re-keying in Quote Portal is such a great first use-case. I can’t wait to demonstrate this to brokers!”

Lea Cheesbrough, CEO at Movo Partnership added, “At Movo, we believe technology should make brokers’ lives easier. That’s why partnering with OpenDialog was a natural fit — they understand the real challenges brokers face. Embedding AI into Quote Portal and Durell 2.0 is a game-changer, and eliminating re-keying is just the beginning. This is all about freeing up brokers to focus on what matters most: their clients. This partnership marks a big step forward for Movo and the wider market. By bringing AI into the e-trade journey, we’re not just speeding things up — we’re setting a new standard for how insurance should work. It’s the beginning of a smarter, more seamless future for brokers."

Tom Blain, Senior Vice President EMEA at OpenDialog AI added, “This partnership is a milestone for OpenDialog and for the insurance market. By embedding AI Agents into the E-trade workflow, Durell is setting a new standard for what brokers should expect. Together, we’re reimagining the entire journey - from onboarding to renewals and building the foundation for the next generation of insurance experiences.”