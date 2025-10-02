India Skittle West Indies For 162
Ahmedabad – A dominant India bowled out West Indies for 162 as an early tea was called on the opening day of the first Test here on Thursday.
Opting to bat, the West Indies' fragile top order crumbled under pressure, losing half their side in the very first session.
The middle order, led by Justin Greaves (32), Roston Chase (24), and Shai Hope (26), offered some resistance, but the Indian bowling attack proved too strong.
Pacers Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah shared seven wickets between them.
Spinner Kuldeep Yadav snared two wickets while Washington Sundar accounted for one batter.
