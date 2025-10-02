Jordan, Morocco Strengthen Ties Through Vocational Training Collaboration

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 2 (Petra) --In a move to deepen cooperation in workforce development, Labor Minister and Chairman of the Vocational Training Corporation, Khaled Bakkar, visited Morocco's Office of Vocational Training and Employment Promotion (OFPPT) at a major skills and trades hub in Tamsna, near Rabat.The visit focused on exploring Morocco's advanced vocational training ecosystem, particularly in key sectors such as agriculture, automotive services, and tourism, areas where Morocco has built notable expertise.Joined by Jordan's Ambassador to Morocco, Jumana Ghunaimat, and The Director General of the Vocational Training Corporation (VTC), the delegation met with OFPPT Director General Loubna Tricha to discuss joint initiatives aimed at modernizing and expanding vocational education in both countries.The two sides agreed to enhance collaboration through expert exchanges, institutional partnerships, and knowledge sharing, laying the groundwork for closer ties between training bodies in both kingdoms.Minister Bakkar described Morocco's experience in vocational education as rich and worth emulating, noting that Jordan hopes to adopt best practices and benefit from Morocco's strong track record in preparing skilled labor for evolving market demands.He also expressed appreciation for the generous royal grant from King Mohammed VI, which supports the establishment of a joint Jordanian-Moroccan vocational training institute in Jordan, a reflection of the deep and historic ties between the two Kings and their nations.Bakkar emphasized the importance of inclusive training programs that empower women, support people with disabilities, and open new economic opportunities in underserved areas.Ambassador Ghunaimat praised the strong and ongoing cooperation between Jordan and Morocco, commending Moroccan institutions for their openness and support in fostering bilateral vocational exchange.Tricha welcomed the partnership, reaffirming Morocco's commitment to human capital investment and to meeting the new demands of the labor market. She also underscored Morocco's focus on inclusive training, including mobile vocational units reaching remote communities and programs tailored to marginalized groups.