Pentagon Plans Stricter Secrecy Measures for Staff
(MENAFN) The US Department of War is contemplating new internal security policies that could mandate thousands of employees at its main offices to sign non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) and participate in unannounced lie detector examinations, according to a report published by a newspaper on Wednesday.
These potential changes, which would impact approximately 5,000 military and civilian personnel working in the Office of the Defense Secretary and the Joint Staff, are reportedly being championed by Deputy Secretary of War Steve Feinberg.
This information comes from preliminary documents and sources referenced by the newspaper.
The suggested NDAs would restrict employees from disclosing “the release of non-public information without approval or through a defined process.”
This phrasing mirrors current rules that journalists must follow when applying for accreditation with the Pentagon.
Polygraph testing is already a standard procedure within the intelligence sector and is a requirement for specific levels of security clearance.
As the newspaper highlighted, the FBI has also recently broadened its use of polygraphs.
Historically, the enforcement of anti-leak regulations in Washington has been inconsistent.
Whistleblowers have frequently faced charges and long prison sentences under the Espionage Act.
In contrast, high-ranking officials who have disclosed confidential information have occasionally been treated with notable leniency.
For example, former CIA Director David Petraeus, who revealed sensitive material to his romantic partner and biographer Paula Broadwell, was compelled to step down but only received probation and a monetary penalty.
