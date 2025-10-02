Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tokyo Stocks Close Thursday with Mixed Results

2025-10-02 05:10:59
(MENAFN) Tokyo’s stock market closed with contrasting moves on Thursday, as bargain-seeking investors pushed the Nikkei higher, while sluggish bank shares dragged down broader market sentiment.

The Nikkei 225 index rebounded sharply, gaining 385.88 points—or 0.87%—to finish at 44,936.73. This rise ended a four-day losing streak, recovering ground after the index had fallen more than 1,200 points over that period.

In contrast, the wider Topix index slipped 7.34 points, or 0.24%, closing at 3,087.40.

Analysts said the Nikkei index gained momentum as investors took advantage of lower prices following a drop of more than 1,200 points over the previous four trading sessions.

However, the market’s momentum was dampened by weak bank shares, as hopes for stronger profits faded due to declining Japanese long-term interest rates, experts added.

MENAFN02102025000045017169ID1110141028

