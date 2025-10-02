403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Tokyo Stocks Close Thursday with Mixed Results
(MENAFN) Tokyo’s stock market closed with contrasting moves on Thursday, as bargain-seeking investors pushed the Nikkei higher, while sluggish bank shares dragged down broader market sentiment.
The Nikkei 225 index rebounded sharply, gaining 385.88 points—or 0.87%—to finish at 44,936.73. This rise ended a four-day losing streak, recovering ground after the index had fallen more than 1,200 points over that period.
In contrast, the wider Topix index slipped 7.34 points, or 0.24%, closing at 3,087.40.
Analysts said the Nikkei index gained momentum as investors took advantage of lower prices following a drop of more than 1,200 points over the previous four trading sessions.
However, the market’s momentum was dampened by weak bank shares, as hopes for stronger profits faded due to declining Japanese long-term interest rates, experts added.
The Nikkei 225 index rebounded sharply, gaining 385.88 points—or 0.87%—to finish at 44,936.73. This rise ended a four-day losing streak, recovering ground after the index had fallen more than 1,200 points over that period.
In contrast, the wider Topix index slipped 7.34 points, or 0.24%, closing at 3,087.40.
Analysts said the Nikkei index gained momentum as investors took advantage of lower prices following a drop of more than 1,200 points over the previous four trading sessions.
However, the market’s momentum was dampened by weak bank shares, as hopes for stronger profits faded due to declining Japanese long-term interest rates, experts added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Motif AI Enters Phase Two Of Its Growth Cycle
- BTCC Exchange Announces Triple Global Workforce Expansion At TOKEN2049 Singapore To Power Web3 Evolution
- Moonbirds And Azuki IP Coming To Verse8 As AI-Native Game Platform Integrates With Story
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Industry Leader The5ers Expands Funding Programs To U.S. Traders
- Hola Prime Expands Its Platform Ecosystem With Next-Gen Tradelocker
CommentsNo comment