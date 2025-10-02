Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Philippines Quake Death Toll Rises To 72, With 294 Injured

Philippines Quake Death Toll Rises To 72, With 294 Injured


2025-10-02 05:07:42
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The death toll from the Cebu earthquake that struck the cities of Bogo and Cebu in the central Philippines last Tuesday rose to 72.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported Thursday that all fatalities occurred in the central Visayas region, adding that at least 294 people were injured in the 6.9-magnitude earthquake.

The number of affected households reached 47,221, residing in 53 villages in the central Visayas. The National Disaster Management Commission has not yet been able to determine the extent of the damage to infrastructure and agriculture.

The Philippines is prone to volcanic eruptions and earthquakes due to its location on the Pacific Ring of Fire.

death toll Cebu earthquake injured

MENAFN02102025000067011011ID1110141021

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search