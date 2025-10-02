Philippines Quake Death Toll Rises To 72, With 294 Injured

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The death toll from the Cebu earthquake that struck the cities of Bogo and Cebu in the central Philippines last Tuesday rose to 72.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported Thursday that all fatalities occurred in the central Visayas region, adding that at least 294 people were injured in the 6.9-magnitude earthquake.

The number of affected households reached 47,221, residing in 53 villages in the central Visayas. The National Disaster Management Commission has not yet been able to determine the extent of the damage to infrastructure and agriculture.

The Philippines is prone to volcanic eruptions and earthquakes due to its location on the Pacific Ring of Fire.

