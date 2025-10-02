Stormy Seas In Black And Azov Seas Keep Russian Ships In Ports - Navy

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was announced on television by Ukrainian Navy spokesman Captain 3rd Rank Dmytro Pletenchuk, according to Ukrinform.

"Recently, we have not observed any movement of enemy ships in the Azov and Black Seas . This may be influenced by weather conditions, because even if it is possible to go out to sea in stormy weather, it is impossible to use missile weapons because the sea is rough with waves of 3-4 points, and launching missiles is highly questionable," the spokesman said.

According to him, the storm season will begin in a month and will last until spring, which will affect the total number of Russian ships going out to sea and their use.

As reported, military sailors destroyed eight anti-ship sea mines, which were torn from their enemy positions during a storm and carried to the coast in the Odesa region.