SSU Detains Russian Agent Couple In Odesa Preparing To Blow Up Military Personnel

To carry out the terrorist attack, the suspects received coordinates from Russian special services, which they used to find a hiding place and take a homemade explosive device (HED) from it.

Prior to this, the agents monitored the locations with the highest concentration of Defense Forces personnel, marked these locations on Google Maps, and reported to their supervisor in the Russian Federation. After“approving” one of the targets, the suspects planned to plant explosives there.

The SSU exposed the agents in advance, documented their crimes, and detained them as they were heading to the site of the planned terrorist attack.

According to the investigation, the enemy agents were a married couple from Odesa who were unemployed and had been recruited by the Russians on a Telegram channel looking for easy money.

During searches, smartphones with evidence of their work for the Russian Federation were seized from the detainees.

SSU investigators informed both agents that they were suspected of violating Article 14, Part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (preparation for a terrorist act).

The issue of classifying their crimes as treason committed under martial law is currently being decided.

The perpetrators are in custody. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Photo: SSU