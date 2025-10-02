Israeli Navy Intercepts Gaza-Bound Aid Flotilla

MENAFN - Nam News Network) JERUSALEM, Oct 2 (NNN-MA'AN) – Several vessels of the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF), have been stopped in the Mediterranean Sea, as they approached Gaza shores, and their passengers are being transferred to an Israeli port, according to a statement issued by the Israeli Foreign Ministry, last night.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry said in the statement that, Israel has offered and continues to offer the flotilla a way to deliver any aid they might have to Gaza“peacefully.”

“The flotilla refused because they are not interested in aid, but in provocation,” the statement reads.

It added that, the Israeli navy has reached out to the flotilla and asked them to change course.“Israel has informed the flotilla that it is approaching an active combat zone and violating a lawful naval blockade,” the ministry said.

According to the GSF, the international maritime initiative comprises about 50 civilian vessels and more than 500 volunteers from over 40 countries, aiming to challenge Israel's naval blockade on the Gaza Strip and deliver food and medical aid to Palestinians amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

The flotilla set sail from ports of various countries since August, converging towards Gaza, with the goal of opening a humanitarian corridor by sea. During the trip, the fleet has come under repeated attacks, including drone strikes and“intimidation attacks.”

Earlier in the day, the GSF said that, two of its vessels were harassed by Israeli warships overnight, which jammed their communications.

Some countries, including Italy and Greece, have urged Israeli authorities to ensure the safety of the GSF participants headed for Gaza, and to allow consular protection measures.

Israel imposed a naval blockade on Gaza in 2007, after Hamas seized control of the enclave. The Israeli restrictions have been further tightened, following Hamas's cross-border assault into southern Israel in October, 2023.– NNN-MA'AN