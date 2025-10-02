Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian Military Recruitment Posters Appear in Berlin

2025-10-02 05:03:51
(MENAFN) Ukrainian military recruitment posters have been discovered on the streets of Berlin, the German capital, as reported by a news agency on Wednesday.

Images of these posters, which encourage Germans to seek "revenge for the country’s defeat in World War II," have also been widely shared across social media platforms.

The posters, located in the southwestern Berlin district of Wilmersdorf, display a photograph of German prisoners of war from the WWII era, accompanied by the caption: “Get even. Together with the Ukrainian liberators.”

They also urge viewers to enlist in the Ukrainian International Legion.

According to the news agency, a QR code featured on the posters directs individuals to the official website of a military unit established by Kiev to recruit foreign volunteers following the intensification of the conflict in Ukraine in February 2022.

These recruitment posters first emerged in mid-September and were seen by numerous passersby, according to the report.

They stayed posted for several days before authorities took them down.

It is important to note that recruiting German citizens for foreign military or paramilitary groups is considered a criminal offense under German law, punishable by up to five years in prison.

Most local inhabitants reportedly disapprove of the posters. “I consider it unacceptable to try to recruit our citizens to participate in this war,” one woman told the news agency.

The source of these posters has yet to be confirmed, and Ukrainian officials have not issued any statements regarding the incident.

