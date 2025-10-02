403
Stars Golf League Launches In Dubai With Sports Legends And Celebrities
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) A spectacular new era in golf begins in Dubai with the launch of the Stars Golf League, a one-of-a-kind event that brings together some of the world's greatest male and female professional golfers, and global celebrity golfers in a team-format battle for glory.
The tournament will be staged at The Els Club Dubai, a desert 'links-style' course designed by South African great Ernie Els who returns to a city where he carved out his own history, winning the Hero Dubai Desert Classic three times and setting the event's 18-hole scoring record with a blistering 61 in 1994. In a video message, Els expressed his excitement:“Hi everybody. I'm very excited to announce that I'll be playing in the Stars Golf League Tournament that's going to put together legends, ladies golf stars, and celebrities from all over the world playing in a competitive environment and at a golf course that I designed, the Els Club Dubai!” The launch of the Stars Golf League was officially announced at a press conference held in Dubai on Monday, September 29 attended by an elite gathering of the co-founders, brand ambassadors, distinguished guests, and a buzzing crowd of media. The League will feature six elite franchises: Augusta Marquess, St. Andrew Dukes, Pebble Beach Lords, Royal Troon Barons, Pinehurst Emperors, and Sun City Kings. and will bring together 24 legendary golfers, six leading women professionals, and six global celebrity golfers. The tournament will take place over four days from March 25 to 28, 2026, with each team counting the best five of six scores per round. Players will compete for a total professional prize pool of US$1 million, while team owners stand to earn US$300,000, US$200,000, and US$100,000 for first, second, and third place, respectively. The Stars Golf League (SGL) is the brainchild of a team with a proven track record in building world-class sporting leagues like the World Tennis League (WTL) and World Padel League (WPL), who bring the same expertise to ensure a seamless blend of professional competition, star power, and fan engagement. “Having competed at the highest level of sport, I know the power of bringing world-class talent together on one stage,” said Mahesh Bhupathi, SGL co-founder and 12-time Grand Slam champion in tennis.“The Stars Golf League does exactly that, uniting legends, champions, and icons in a way golf has never seen before. I believe fans will experience the same thrill and passion that we as athletes live for.” Hemali Sharma , SGL co-founder, said:“The Stars Golf League is not just another tournament; it is a celebration of sport at its highest level. By bringing together legendary golfers, leading women professionals, and global icons on one stage, we are creating a platform that is both competitive and unforgettable. “Dubai has always been a home to innovation in sport, and with this new League, we aim to redefine how golf is experienced and enjoyed.” Sharma added. Abbas Muni, cc-founder and CEO, said:“The Stars Golf League is built on a simple vision, to create a global sporting experience that blends competition, camaraderie, and star power. I've always believed in building platforms that go beyond boundaries, and with SGL, we aim to make golf more inclusive, inspiring, and unforgettable for fans in the UAE, Middle East, and around the world.” Brandon De Sousa, Tournament Director commented:“I'm delighted that this event is happening next year. Having represented India internationally 17 times and being responsible for curating successful leagues across the country and overseas, I expect the Stars Golf League to be memorable and something that people will truly enjoy. “It's different, yet it maintains the competitive edge, bringing back the champions we have all grown up watching,” De Souza added. The Star-Studded Cast Golfing Greats :
Paul Lawrie – 1999 Open Champion, Carnoustie, Scotland celebrated for one of golf's most memorable major victories.
Michael Campbell – 2005 U.S. Open Champion at Pinehurst
Ian Woosnam – Former World No.1, 1991 Masters Champion, 52 professional wins
Colin Montgomerie – Record 8-time European Tour Order of Merit winner
Thomas Bjørn – Ryder Cup-winning captain, Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2001
Scott Hend – Long-hitting Legends Tour World No.1
Jeev Milkha Singh – India's most successful golfer, 20 professional victories across DP World, Asian & Japan Tours
Diksha Dagar – LET winner from India, overcame hearing impairment
Tvesa Malik – Rising star on Ladies European Tour
Florentyna Parker (GER) – English pro with 3 LET victories
Alexandra Swayne (USA) – LET talent, 2015 Drive, Chip & Putt National Champion
AB de Villiers – Cricket's“Mr. 360°,” now a golf powerhouse
Kapil Dev – 1983 Cricket World Cup-winning legend, PGTI Chairman
Yuvraj Singh – 2011 World Cup hero, now tackling golf
Ryan Giggs – Manchester United legend, enthusiastic amateur golfer
Alan Shearer – Premier League all-time top scorer, golf enthusiast
Ruud Gullit – Dutch football icon, 1987 Ballon d'Or winner
March 25, 2026, Launch: Red-carpet arrivals, glittering gala, and the dramatic unveiling of the trophy.
March 26, Pro-Am Showdown: Amateurs from the region and corporate leaders take to the greens alongside golfing legends in a day of competition and glamour.
March 27, Lifestyle & Learning: Exclusive golf clinics, chic luncheons, and high tea in the stunning desert-links setting of The Els Club.
March 28, League Action : Rivalries ignite, legends clash, and every swing counts as teams battle for glory and US$1 Million in prize money.
