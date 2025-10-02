India Green Hydrogen Market Outlook To 2030 National Hydrogen Mission Aims For 5 Million Metric Tons Of Green Hydrogen By 2030

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) India's Green Hydrogen Market, valued at USD 1.5 billion, is expanding due to growing renewable energy focus, government initiatives like the National Hydrogen Mission, and technological advancements. Key players in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru lead these efforts. Challenges include high production costs and limited infrastructure.

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Green Hydrogen Market Outlook to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

India's Green Hydrogen Market is currently valued at USD 1.5 billion, following a robust five-year growth trajectory. This expansion is largely attributed to an increasing emphasis on renewable energy, supportive government initiatives, and rising investments in hydrogen technologies. Green hydrogen finds its applications across sectors like transportation, industrial processes, and energy storage, driving its demand.

Leading cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru are at the forefront of adopting green hydrogen technologies, with strong industrial bases, proactive clean energy policies, and heightened consumer awareness regarding environmental sustainability. The strategic development and distribution of green hydrogen are enhanced by their well-established infrastructure and strategic locations.

In 2023, the Indian government launched the National Hydrogen Mission, with an ambitious goal of producing 5 million metric tons of green hydrogen annually by 2030. The initiative provides financial incentives for research and development in hydrogen technologies, underscoring India's commitment to becoming a global leader in this sector.

India Green Hydrogen Market Segmentation

By Production Method: The market is segmented into electrolysis, biomass gasification, and other methods. Electrolysis leads due to its efficiency and scalability, bolstered by advancements in electrolyzer technologies and the increasing deployment of renewable energy sources like solar and wind.

By Application: Green hydrogen's usage spans transportation, industrial processes, and energy storage. The transportation sector, propelled by the rise of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles and supportive zero-emission policies, leads the application areas. Industries such as steel manufacturing and chemical production are also exploring green hydrogen as a sustainable alternative.

India Green Hydrogen Market Competitive Landscape

The market features a competitive landscape with both established companies and emerging startups. Key players focus on technological advancements and strategic partnerships to expand their market presence, fostered by significant R&D investments aimed at improving efficiency and reducing production costs.

India Green Hydrogen Market Industry Analysis

Growth Drivers

Government Support and Policy Framework: The Indian government aims for 5 million metric tons of green hydrogen by 2030, supported by a dedicated National Hydrogen Mission and substantial R&D investment, creating a conducive environment for the market's growth.

Rising Demand for Clean Energy Solutions: As energy consumption in India is projected to surge, the shift to sustainable energy is critical. Predictions suggest hydrogen could fulfill 18% of global energy demand by 2050, significantly driving green hydrogen investments in India.

Technological Advancements in Hydrogen Production: Progress in electrolysis technologies, such as Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) and Alkaline electrolysis, have enhanced production efficiency, with costs dropping by up to 40% in recent years, making green hydrogen more viable.

Market Challenges

High Production Costs: Green hydrogen production costs, ranging from USD 4 to USD 6 per kilogram, hinder widespread adoption, especially in cost-sensitive markets like India.

Limited Infrastructure: The scarcity of hydrogen refueling stations and inadequate distribution facilities pose additional barriers, necessitating substantial infrastructure investments.

India Green Hydrogen Market Future Outlook

The future of the green hydrogen market in India appears promising, driven by governmental policies, advancements in technology, and the escalating demand for clean energy solutions. As the focus on decarbonization continues, numerous opportunities will arise for stakeholders in the sector.

Market Opportunities

Expansion of Renewable Energy Capacity: With India targeting a 500 GW renewable capacity by 2030, integrating green hydrogen production with renewable sources offers substantial market potential.

Development of Hydrogen Fuel Cell Technologies: The expanding market for hydrogen fuel cells, particularly in transportation, provides lucrative opportunities, backed by increasing regulations and demand for zero-emission vehicles.

Companies Featured Include:



Adani Group

NTPC Limited

Indian Oil Corporation

Reliance Industries

Greenko Group

H2India Solutions

CleanHydro Technologies

EcoHydrogen Innovations

Bharat Green H2 RenewH2 Energy Systems

Key Topics Covered:

1. India Green Hydrogen Market Overview

2. India Green Hydrogen Market Size (In USD Bn)

2.1. Historical Market Size

2.2. Year-On-Year Growth Analysis

2.3. Key Market Developments and Milestones

3. India Green Hydrogen Market Analysis

3.1. Growth Drivers

3.1.1. Increasing Government Support and Policy Framework

3.1.2. Rising Demand for Clean Energy Solutions

3.1.3. Technological Advancements in Hydrogen Production

3.2. Market Challenges

3.2.1. High Production Costs of Green Hydrogen

3.2.2. Limited Infrastructure for Distribution and Storage

3.2.3. Competition from Other Renewable Energy Sources

3.3. Opportunities

3.3.1. Expansion of Renewable Energy Capacity

3.3.2. Development of Hydrogen Fuel Cell Technologies

3.3.3. International Collaboration and Investment

3.4. Trends

3.4.1. Growing Interest in Hydrogen as a Fuel for Transportation

3.4.2. Increasing Corporate Sustainability Initiatives

3.4.3. Advancements in Electrolysis Technologies

3.5. Government Regulation

3.5.1. National Hydrogen Mission Initiatives

3.5.2. Incentives for Green Hydrogen Production

3.5.3. Environmental Compliance Standards

3.5.4. Safety Regulations for Hydrogen Handling and Storage

3.6. SWOT Analysis

3.7. Stake Ecosystem

3.8. Porter's Five Forces

3.9. Competition Ecosystem

4. India Green Hydrogen Market Segmentation

4.1. By Production Method

4.1.1. Electrolysis

4.1.2. Biomass Gasification

4.1.3. Other Methods

4.2. By Application

4.2.1. Transportation

4.2.2. Industrial Processes

4.2.3. Energy Storage

4.3. By End-User

4.3.1. Transportation Sector

4.3.2. Industrial Sector

4.3.3. Power Generation Sector

4.4. By Region

4.5. By Technology

4.5.1. PEM Electrolysis

4.5.2. Alkaline Electrolysis

4.5.3. Solid Oxide Electrolysis

5. India Green Hydrogen Market Competitive Analysis

5.1. Detailed Profiles of Major Companies

5.1.1. Adani Group

5.1.2. NTPC Limited

5.1.3. Indian Oil Corporation

5.1.4. Reliance Industries

5.1.5. Greenko Group

5.1.6. H2India Solutions

5.1.7. CleanHydro Technologies

5.1.8. EcoHydrogen Innovations

5.1.9. Bharat Green H2

5.1.10. RenewH2 Energy Systems

5.2. Cross Comparison Parameters

6. India Green Hydrogen Market Regulatory Framework

6.1. Environmental Standards

6.2. Compliance Requirements

6.3. Certification Processes

7. India Green Hydrogen Market Future Market Size (In USD Bn)

7.1. Future Market Size Projections

7.2. Key Factors Driving Future Market Growth

8. India Green Hydrogen Market Future Market Segmentation

8.1. By Production Method

8.1.1. Electrolysis

8.1.2. Biomass Gasification

8.1.3. Other Methods

8.2. By Application

8.2.1. Transportation

8.2.2. Industrial Processes

8.2.3. Energy Storage

8.3. By End-User

8.3.1. Transportation Sector

8.3.2. Industrial Sector

8.3.3. Power Generation Sector

8.4. By Region

8.5. By Technology

8.5.1. PEM Electrolysis

8.5.2. Alkaline Electrolysis

8.5.3. Solid Oxide Electrolysis

9. India Green Hydrogen Market Analysts' Recommendations

9.1. TAM/SAM/SOM Analysis

9.2. Customer Cohort Analysis

9.3. Marketing Initiatives

9.4. White Space Opportunity Analysis

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900