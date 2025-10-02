Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Airport Workers at South Korean Airports Begin Strike

2025-10-02 03:55:35
(MENAFN) Employees at 15 airports throughout South Korea, including the country’s primary international gateway, Incheon Airport, initiated an open-ended strike on Wednesday, according to a local newspaper.

This labor action occurs just days before the Chuseok holiday in early October, a period anticipated to see record-high passenger volumes.

Approximately 2,000 workers involved in various roles—ranging from sanitation and traffic management to fire safety, mechanical maintenance, and terminal operations—participated in the strike.

The workers are calling for a change from the current three-team, two-shift schedule to a four-team, two-shift system. Additionally, they seek an increase in staffing levels and better conditions for employees working under airport subsidiaries.

Though flights continued as usual on Wednesday, industry experts warned that a sustained strike could lead to significant operational disruptions.

At Incheon Airport alone, nearly 900 workers joined the walkout.

To maintain smooth passenger check-ins and flight functions, authorities deployed 408 replacement personnel.

Officials have expressed concerns that if the strike continues, severe congestion could develop, especially since approximately 5.26 million travelers are expected to transit through the nation’s 15 airports during the three-day Chuseok holiday.

Both Korea Airports Corp. and Incheon International Airport Corp. stated they are collaborating with their partners and subsidiaries to lessen the inconvenience for passengers amid the ongoing labor dispute.

