We Are On High Alert To Avoid Sep 26-Like Bareilly Riots: DM Avinash Singh Ahead Of Friday Prayers

MENAFN - IANS) Bareilly, Oct 2 (IANS) Ahead of Friday prayers, Bareilly District Magistrate Avinash Singh on Thursday said the administration is on full alert and assured that incidents like the violence of September 26 will not be allowed to recur. The clashes followed the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign, he said, and the district is enforcing the government's zero‐tolerance policy to ensure peace.

Addressing preparations for Friday, Singh told IANS that security forces remain vigilant and that law enforcement acted swiftly during last week's unrest.

“Last Friday, some external elements tried to create unrest in Bareilly and to breach law and order. But within one to two hours, the police controlled the situation and the perpetrators were arrested. Further proceedings are underway. We are on complete alert,” he told IANS.

Singh further said district authorities are engaging with religious leaders from all communities to maintain calm.

“We are talking with spiritual leaders of all faiths. We are listening to their concerns and sharing our plans with them. I urge the people of Bareilly, this is your district and we need the help of every citizen. If you hear of any such incident, please inform the control room,” he added.

The DM warned against rumours and urged residents not to give them credence.

“If anyone is spreading rumours, do not pay attention. Inform us about those spreading falsehoods so strict action can be taken. We are working to ensure Friday prayers are held peacefully, and I fully believe this will happen,” Singh said.

He added that surveillance using CCTVs and drone cameras, is being done to monitor potential trouble spots and external actors.

“As our government has a zero‐tolerance policy on such matters, we will uphold it in this district. No innocent person will be harassed, but the culprits and external instigators will not be spared. These miscreants have no caste or religion - they are criminals, and they belong in jail. We will ensure strict action is taken so it sends a message to future generations,” he told IANS.

The Bareilly riots broke out on September 26, following Friday prayers, when a large group of people took to the streets holding placards and posters reading 'I Love Muhammad' while chanting slogans. The crowd was marching towards the Islamia Ground and the Khalil School Chowk.

Police asked the crowd to disperse when they began chanting "Nara-e-Taqbeer," but the protesters did not comply. Tensions escalated, and the crowd became unruly. Some individuals reportedly started pelting stones at the police, prompting a baton charge by the authorities.

The baton charge led to a stampede-like situation, causing chaos in the vicinity. During the unrest, rioters vandalised at least two motorcycles and targeted a local shop. Following the police intervention, the crowd eventually dispersed, leaving slippers, shoes, and stones scattered across a 200-metre radius near Khalil Tiraha.

On September 27, Tauqeer Raza, a local cleric and chief of the Ittehad-e-Millat Council, was arrested. His support for the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign had sparked unrest in Bareilly. Authorities reported that a large crowd gathered outside his residence after a video he posted backing the campaign went viral. The gathering swelled, raising concerns of further disturbances in the area.

Tauqeer Raza is on 14 days' judicial custody as officials continue to monitor the situation closely to prevent further flare-ups.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) condemned the arrest of Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan and others following the Bareilly unrest. In a statement released on Tuesday, the Board demanded their immediate release and criticised the Uttar Pradesh government's handling of the situation.