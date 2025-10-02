Dubai Real Estate Hits New Quarterly Peak, Pushing Sales Close To AED500 Billion For First Nine Months

Dubai, UAE, 2October, 2025: Dubai's real estate market hit a new milestone in Q3 2025, recording the highest ever quarterly transaction volume and the second-largest sales value on record, pushing total sales for the first nine months of the year to nearly AED500 billion.

A market update issued today by fäm Properties revealed that Q3 produced 59,228 sales transactions totalling AED 170.7 billion, marking YoY increases of 17.2% in volume and 19.9% in value.

Data from DXBinteract also shows the full extent of the market's surge in the first nine months of 2025, with total sales reaching AED 498.8 billion from 158,200 transactions – up 32.33% in value and 20.46% in volume compared with January-September 2024.

Q3 saw 49,370 apartment sales at AED 94.3 billion, up 25.9% YoY in volume, with commercial sales soaring 41.9% in volume to 1,565 transactions valued at AED4.2 billion.

Plot sales climbed 25.7% in volume year on year to 1,214 deals worth AED36.1 billion. While 7,078 villa sales worth AED43.1 billion was 23.3% down in volume YoY, the median price per square foot for property sales in Q3 was up 11.4% up to AED1,685, following consistent increases from AED858 in 2020.

“The Q3 figures again underline the lasting strength of the market, and Dubai's growing appeal to local, regional and global investors and buyers as one of the world's prime real estate investment hubs,” said Firas Al Msaddi, CEO of fäm Properties.

Dubai's Q3 property sales over the last five years have now risen to the current level from AED17.9 billion (8,500) in 2020 to AED 42.5 billion (16,000) in 2021, AED 69.1 billion (25,400) in 2022, AED 109.4 billion (36,700) in 2023 and AED 142.3 billion (50,500) last year.

The most expensive individual property sold in Q3 was a luxury villa at Jumeirah Second which fetched AED 250 million. The most expensive apartment sold during the quarter went for AED 174 million at Aman Residences Dubai – Tower 1.

With properties worth more than AED5 million accounting for 10% (5,991) of sales, 38% (22,785) cost between AED1-2 million, 25% (15,065) were below AED1 million, 15% (9,128) between AED2-3 million, 11% (6,258) between AED3-5 million.

Overall, first sales from developers significantly outnumbered re-sales in the secondary market – 73% over 27% in terms of volume and 66% against 34% in value.

Volume Value Median Price

Binghatti Skyrise 1,393 2.2B 1.5M

Binghatti Hillviews 724 825.5M 1.2M

Binghatti Aquarise 634 1.1B 1.2M

Sobha Solis 624 765.2M 1.1M

Sobha Orbis 477 652.5M 1.2M

Volume Value Median Price

Wadi Al Safa 3 849 5.9B 6.3M

Al Yelayiss 1 755 2.3B 2.7M

Dubai Invest' Park 2 635 3.5B 6.8M

Madinat Al Mataar 392 1.6B 3.8M

Madinat Hind 4 376 705.4M 2M

Volume Value Median Price

Azizi Riviera (All) 238 205.4M 696.2K

Elite Sports Residence 143 83.7M 575K

DIFC Heights Tower 137 593.4M 3.5M

Mediterranean Cluster 103 65.3M 650K

Sobha Hartland – The Crest 94 187.2M 1.6M

Volume Value Median Price

Wadi Al Safa 5 323 1.3B 3.4M

Al Hebiah Fifth 298 829.6M 3M

Madinat Al Mataar 199 759.3M 3.8M

Wadi Al Safa 7 161 562.6M 2.5M

Jabal Ali First 158 781.2M 5M