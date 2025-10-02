403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Taiwan Condemns China’s Use of UN Resolution
(MENAFN) Taiwan has strongly criticized China for attempting to construct a legal justification for "future military aggression" by invoking a United Nations resolution.
On Wednesday, Taipei responded to a newly released position paper from Beijing that reaffirmed its one-China stance and asserted that a UN General Assembly decision supports its claim.
The resolution in question, known as Resolution 2758, affirms China as the "only legitimate representative of China to the United Nations," effectively barring Taiwan from being recognized as a distinct sovereign entity.
Taiwan contends that China’s interpretation of the resolution is misleading and intended to reshape the current balance across the Taiwan Strait.
Describing Beijing’s claim that the resolution "fully embodies" the one-China principle as "a deliberate attempt to mislead" the world community, Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry accused China of using this narrative to legitimize possible hostile actions.
The ministry stated that this maneuver seeks to "create a legal basis for future military aggression against Taiwan."
The statement emphasized that "only Taiwan's democratically elected government can represent Taiwan's 23 million people in the United Nations system and multilateral international mechanisms."
It further noted that the resolution itself does not mention Taiwan at all.
In the position paper released on Tuesday, an official Chinese news agency cited the resolution to reinforce its stance: “The resolution makes it clear that there is but one China in the world and the Government of the People’s Republic of China is the only legitimate representative of the whole of China, including the Taiwan region. There is no such thing as 'two Chinas' or 'one China, one Taiwan'."
The paper went on to state that Beijing "naturally and fully enjoys and exercises China’s sovereignty, including sovereignty over the Taiwan region," and thereby "naturally represents the whole China in international relations, including enjoying and exercising all the rights of China in the UN."
Taiwan’s response highlights the growing diplomatic tension as both sides compete for global support, with Taipei accusing Beijing of distorting international law and UN resolutions to serve political and military objectives.
On Wednesday, Taipei responded to a newly released position paper from Beijing that reaffirmed its one-China stance and asserted that a UN General Assembly decision supports its claim.
The resolution in question, known as Resolution 2758, affirms China as the "only legitimate representative of China to the United Nations," effectively barring Taiwan from being recognized as a distinct sovereign entity.
Taiwan contends that China’s interpretation of the resolution is misleading and intended to reshape the current balance across the Taiwan Strait.
Describing Beijing’s claim that the resolution "fully embodies" the one-China principle as "a deliberate attempt to mislead" the world community, Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry accused China of using this narrative to legitimize possible hostile actions.
The ministry stated that this maneuver seeks to "create a legal basis for future military aggression against Taiwan."
The statement emphasized that "only Taiwan's democratically elected government can represent Taiwan's 23 million people in the United Nations system and multilateral international mechanisms."
It further noted that the resolution itself does not mention Taiwan at all.
In the position paper released on Tuesday, an official Chinese news agency cited the resolution to reinforce its stance: “The resolution makes it clear that there is but one China in the world and the Government of the People’s Republic of China is the only legitimate representative of the whole of China, including the Taiwan region. There is no such thing as 'two Chinas' or 'one China, one Taiwan'."
The paper went on to state that Beijing "naturally and fully enjoys and exercises China’s sovereignty, including sovereignty over the Taiwan region," and thereby "naturally represents the whole China in international relations, including enjoying and exercising all the rights of China in the UN."
Taiwan’s response highlights the growing diplomatic tension as both sides compete for global support, with Taipei accusing Beijing of distorting international law and UN resolutions to serve political and military objectives.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Motif AI Enters Phase Two Of Its Growth Cycle
- BTCC Exchange Announces Triple Global Workforce Expansion At TOKEN2049 Singapore To Power Web3 Evolution
- Moonbirds And Azuki IP Coming To Verse8 As AI-Native Game Platform Integrates With Story
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Industry Leader The5ers Expands Funding Programs To U.S. Traders
- Hola Prime Expands Its Platform Ecosystem With Next-Gen Tradelocker
CommentsNo comment