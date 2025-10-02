Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Taiwan Condemns China’s Use of UN Resolution

Taiwan Condemns China’s Use of UN Resolution


2025-10-02 03:17:42
(MENAFN) Taiwan has strongly criticized China for attempting to construct a legal justification for "future military aggression" by invoking a United Nations resolution.

On Wednesday, Taipei responded to a newly released position paper from Beijing that reaffirmed its one-China stance and asserted that a UN General Assembly decision supports its claim.

The resolution in question, known as Resolution 2758, affirms China as the "only legitimate representative of China to the United Nations," effectively barring Taiwan from being recognized as a distinct sovereign entity.

Taiwan contends that China’s interpretation of the resolution is misleading and intended to reshape the current balance across the Taiwan Strait.

Describing Beijing’s claim that the resolution "fully embodies" the one-China principle as "a deliberate attempt to mislead" the world community, Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry accused China of using this narrative to legitimize possible hostile actions.

The ministry stated that this maneuver seeks to "create a legal basis for future military aggression against Taiwan."

The statement emphasized that "only Taiwan's democratically elected government can represent Taiwan's 23 million people in the United Nations system and multilateral international mechanisms."

It further noted that the resolution itself does not mention Taiwan at all.

In the position paper released on Tuesday, an official Chinese news agency cited the resolution to reinforce its stance: “The resolution makes it clear that there is but one China in the world and the Government of the People’s Republic of China is the only legitimate representative of the whole of China, including the Taiwan region. There is no such thing as 'two Chinas' or 'one China, one Taiwan'."

The paper went on to state that Beijing "naturally and fully enjoys and exercises China’s sovereignty, including sovereignty over the Taiwan region," and thereby "naturally represents the whole China in international relations, including enjoying and exercising all the rights of China in the UN."

Taiwan’s response highlights the growing diplomatic tension as both sides compete for global support, with Taipei accusing Beijing of distorting international law and UN resolutions to serve political and military objectives.

MENAFN02102025000045017167ID1110140587

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search