Very Special Country I've Good Memories From 14 Years Ago: Messi Expresses Excitement For Three-Day India Tour
The three-day tour from December 13 to 15 will feature Messi's appearances in Kolkata, Mumbai, and New Delhi, with a fourth city to be announced, tour's event manager said.
This will be the Argentine great's first trip to India since 2011 when he visited the country with his national team to play a FIFA friendly against Venezuela at the Salt Lake Stadium here.
"India is a very special country, and I have good memories from my time there 14 years ago," Messi said. "The fans were fantastic. I look forward to meeting a new generation of supporters and sharing my love for this beautiful game."
The highlights of the tour include stadium events at Salt Lake Stadium, Wankhede Stadium, and Arun Jaitley Stadium, as well as special celebrations such as a statue unveiling in Kolkata and the launch of a new charitable initiative.
Messi is also scheduled to meet local sports and entertainment figures and dignitaries and state leaders from West Bengal, Maharashtra, and Delhi.
Prior to his three-city tour, Messi-led Argentina's World Cup-winning squad are set to play in Kochi this November.
The November fixtures will be part of three matches scheduled during the FIFA international window, with the other two games to be played in Luanda, Angola.
