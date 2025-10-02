Qatar's Permanent Representative To The UN Meets UN High Commissioner For Refugees

During the meeting, aspects of cooperation between the State of Qatar and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees were reviewed. The two sides also discussed ways to enhance joint efforts to alleviate the suffering of refugees and displaced persons around the world through the provision of humanitarian and relief assistance.

