Qatar's Permanent Representative To The UN Meets UN High Commissioner For Refugees

2025-10-02 03:05:52
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Her Excellency Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations, Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani met with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi at the Permanent Mission's headquarters in New York.

During the meeting, aspects of cooperation between the State of Qatar and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees were reviewed. The two sides also discussed ways to enhance joint efforts to alleviate the suffering of refugees and displaced persons around the world through the provision of humanitarian and relief assistance.

