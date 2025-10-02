NCSA Launches Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

DOHA: The National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) announced yesterday the launch of Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2025, observed every October, under the theme 'Secure Your World, Protect Your Future.'

The campaign will be rolled out across the agency's social media platforms in partnership with the Government Communications Office, alongside outdoor advertisements in high-traffic public areas such as Msheireb, Doha Corniche, and major commercial malls including Place Vendome Mall, Doha Festival City, and others.

Throughout the month, NCSA aims to engage all segments of society; elderly, youth, and children by addressing key topics such as the importance of cybersecurity, phishing and electronic fraud, and others.

A highlight of the campaign will be the agency's mobile pavilion, offering families and children interactive educational activities and awareness games every weekend at selected malls, including Place Vendome, Mall of Qatar, and Doha Festival City.

In addition, the agency will organise a series of awareness workshops in cooperation with Snoonu, as well as dedicated sessions targeting the Asian Village, with the aim of strengthening cybersecurity awareness among workforce.

This campaign underscores the agency's commitment to fostering a culture of digital safety by raising awareness of cyber threats, promoting best practices for prevention, and contributing to a safer cyber environment for all members of society.