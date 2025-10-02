Telangana Governor, CM Pay Tributes At Bapu Ghat In Hyderabad

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Oct 2 (IANS) Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday paid tributes to father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi at the Bapu Ghat here on his birth anniversary.

They offered floral tributes at Bapu Ghat at Langer Houz here, where the ashes of Mahatma Gandhi were immersed at the confluence of Musi and Esi rivers.

The Governor and the Chief Minister paid their respects at the Samadhi and later showered flower petals on the statue of the father of the nation.

Telangana Legislative Council Chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy, Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Mahesh Kumar Goud, Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao and other top officials also paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

MLAs, MLCs, government advisors and other leaders also participated in the programme.

The leaders participated in all faith prayers meeting in the prayers hall, which has a 76-feet long collage wall featuring more than 400 pictures of the father of nation.

The Chief Minister also took to 'X' to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, calling him a symbol of truth, non-violence, and tolerance.

The Chief Minister also paid tributes to former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Lal Bahadur Shastri on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Revanth Reddy recalled that Lal Bahadur Shastri awakened the nation with the slogan 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan'.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao also paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. In his post on 'X', the former minister stated that Mahatma Gandhi showed us that truth and non-violence are the strongest weapons.

"These very ideals inspired and strengthened the struggle for Telangana. His spirit of perseverance continues to guide us in our journey. May his philosophy forever illuminate our nation's path of progress. Remembering the Father of the Nation on his birth anniversary," said Rama Rao.