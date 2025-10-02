403
Japan Sees Third-Hottest September on Record
(MENAFN) Japan’s average temperature for September ranked as the third highest in over a century of record-keeping, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) reported on Wednesday, underscoring a persistent and intensifying heat trend.
The agency revealed that temperatures last month exceeded the 30-year average (1991–2020) by 2.49 degrees Celsius. Only September 2023 and 2024 were hotter, surpassing the norm by 2.66 and 2.52 degrees Celsius, respectively.
Regionally, both eastern and western Japan recorded anomalies of 2.7 degrees Celsius above average, while northern Japan followed with an increase of 2.2 degrees.
Meteorologists cautioned that elevated temperatures are likely to persist into the next month, signaling continued unseasonal heat across the country.
This follows a record-breaking summer in 2025, when Japan experienced its hottest season ever. Nationally, the average temperature was 2.36 degrees Celsius above the historical norm, dramatically overtaking prior records from 2022 and 2023, which stood at 1.76 degrees Celsius above average.
The JMA’s latest figures point to a worrying trajectory of escalating heat events across the country.
