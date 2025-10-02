Aspire Academy Holds Meeting Of Parents Of New Student-Athletes

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Aspire Academy has held its annual First Parents' Induction Meeting to mark the beginning of the 2025–26 academic year, welcoming 68 new student-athletes.

This year's new intake is due to include 33 footballers, four football referees, 14 track and field athletes, four fencers, a table tennis player, and seven padel players from the Academy's core sports. Also joining are four swimmers and a shooter.

The First Parents' Induction Meeting provided new parents with an opportunity to learn more about how the Academy operates and to be introduced to the various departments that will collaborate to support their sons in the years to come. It also enabled the parents of existing student-athletes to hear about the plans for the year ahead.

Student-athlete Abdulrahman Hassan read from the Holy Quran before the welcoming remarks from School Principal Jassem Al Jaber on behalf of the Aspire Academy Directorate.

The parents also heard from Football Administration Deputy Director Esmael Abdulghani on behalf of the Football Department, Head of Team Coordinators Mohammed Essa Al Thawadi from the Sports Department, Dr Alejandro Alvarez Mesa from the Aspire Academy Sports Medicine Centre, and School Vice PrincipalIssa AlMoslemani, who representedthe Education and Student Affairs Department.

They all emphasised the vital role that collaboration and mutual support between Aspire Academy and parents play in helping student-athletes thrive and reach their full potential. In his opening remarks, Jassem Al Jaber highlighted that support for the student-athletes extends beyond sports and education.“Well-being, personal development and leadership skills are all part ofour roles here at Aspire Academy,” he explained.“We offer all this support,butin order to make it successful,we need to work with you, the parents and family,and we can all contribute to developing champions in sport and life.” Issa AlMoslemani explained how Aspire Academy ensures that the student-athletes' education continues during training camps and overseas competitions.“We adjust our timetables to ensure the student-athletes are kept up to date with all their work,” he said.

The meeting concluded with a question-and-answer session, during which parents had the opportunity to get clarification on topics such as homework, assessments, and managing demands on the student-athletes' time.